Nolan signs for League Two club after Ipswich Town exit

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 6:18 PM February 1, 2022
Updated: 6:19 PM February 1, 2022
Jon Nolan has signed for Bristol Rovers

Jon Nolan has signed for Bristol Rovers - Credit: BRFC

Jon Nolan has quickly found a new club following his departure from Ipswich Town. 

The midfielder, 29, had his deal at Portman Road terminated by mutual consent on transfer deadline day, at a time when his contract still had six months to run. 

He’s quickly signed for Bristol Rovers, with the League Two club not revealing the length of his deal. 

Nolan, a £1.25million signing from Shrewsbury in the summer of 2018, made 70 appearances during his time at Ipswich, scoring seven goals. 

But he had not played for Town in more than a year, after suffering a succession of injury problems which meant he never featured under either Paul Cook or Kieran McKenna. 

He will now be hoping to reignite his career with Joey Barton’s side, who sit 12th in the League Two side, six points from the final play-off spot. 

