Former Town star Nydam announces retirement

Andy Warren

Published: 8:49 PM March 20, 2022
Tristan Nydam makes a return to the pitch.

Former Ipswich Town midfielder Tristan Nydam has announced his retirement from football at the age of just 22. 

The Town academy product suffered a nasty ankle injury at Notts County during the 2019/20 pre-season and, though he was able to return to action for the club, it has eventually ended his career early. 

Nydam was released in the summer and has now announced his retirement from the game, having made 22 appearances for the Blues. 

Tristan Nydam is battling back to fitness Picture: ROSS HALLS

He wrote on social media: “Like many young kids, my dream was always to play professional football. I didn’t know how or when, but I knew I would. I was fortunate enough to play for Ipswich since I was 9 and for England. 
 
“Sometimes life can throw challenges at you and the last two and half years have been extremely challenging for me, after my ankle injury. As a result, I have had to make a really tough decision and that is to retire from professional football. 
 
“Firstly, I would like to thank Ipswich Town for everything the club did for me for the past 13 years for always supporting me, the medical staff, coaching staff and my teammates I am thoroughly grateful. I would also like to thank my family and friends for always sticking by me. Lastly, I would like to thank the fans for the support they have shown me ever since I broke into the team. 
 
“I am forever grateful for my journey and experiences and although my time as a professional footballer was limited, I look forward to all the different opportunities life has to offer me.” 

Matt Byard goes to the aid of the injured Tristan Nydam at Meadow Lane Picture Pagepix

Nydam broke into the Town first-team during Mick McCarthy’s final season with the club, making 20 appearances in 2017/18 before heading to St Johnstone for what turned out to be a difficult loan spell during the first half of the following campaign. 

He returned to Ipswich and looked set to play a role in Paul Lambert’s side following the fall into League One, having impressed during pre-season at left back, before suffering a bad ankle injury. 

Nydam finally returned to the Ipswich side in April 2021, playing half-an-hour from the bench in the 0-0 draw with MK Dons. 

That turned out to be his final appearance for the club prior to his release and, subsequently, retirement. 

