Hawkins leaves Town after just one season as striker makes League Two move

Published: 6:00 PM June 21, 2021 Updated: 6:04 PM June 21, 2021

Oli Hawkins' Ipswich Town career is over after just one year, with the striker joining Mansfield Town.

The big forward, signed from Portsmouth on a free transfer last summer, has joined the League Two Stags for an undisclosed fee on a two-year deal.

Hawkins made just 23 appearances during his season at Portman Road, scoring one goal, and departs having only made eight league starts in a season hit by niggling injuries.

Stags’ boss Nigel Clough said: “Oli will add a real presence in both penalty areas, something which we missed last season, both defensively and offensively.

“He’s an unselfish player and his assists’ ratio is very good, but his presence in both penalty areas is the main reason why we’re signing him.

“He’s been playing in teams who have competed towards the top end of League One in the last few seasons and we’re excited to add him to our existing line-up of strikers.”

Hawkins is the 18th player who appeared in League One for Town last season to move on.

Luke Chambers, Cole Skuse, Freddie Sears and Alan Judge joined Colchester as free agents, while James Wilson signed a two-year deal with Plymouth after he was released. Emyr Huws, Tristan Nydam and Stephen Ward remain free agents.

Goalkeeper David Cornell's contract was mutually terminated 10 days ago, with the Welshman set for a Championship move, while Andre Dozzell has also moved to the second tier, signing for QPR after the Loftus Road side activated his £1million release clause.

Gwion Edwards has joined Wigan after turning down a new deal with Town, while Mark McGuinness (now at Cardiff), Keanan Bennetts, Josh Harrop, Luke Matheson, Luke Thomas and Troy Parrott have returned to their parent clubs at the end of loan moves.

The Blues have so far made two additions, with Wes Burns and Lee Evans both signing three-year deals, while Ipswich have made significant progress in a move for West Brom midfielder Rekeem Harper. The deal needs to be signed off at the Hawthorns.



