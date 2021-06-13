Long-term trialist Page signs pro deal

Published: 1:49 PM June 13, 2021 Updated: 1:53 PM June 13, 2021

Former Needham Market youngster Callum Page has signed a professional deal with Ipswich Town. Photo: Instagram - Credit: Instagram

Long-term Ipswich Town trialist Callum Page has signed a professional deal with the club.

The young midfielder came through the youth ranks at Needham Market and featured regularly for the Blues' Under-23s in the season just gone.

Today he wrote on Instagram: “Happy to have signed my first professional contract at Ipswich Town. Proud moment for me and my family, this is just the beginning."

Page was a full-time member of Needham’s academy scheme, featuring for their U18s and reserves sides. He signed a contract at Bloomfields in February 2020 having broken into the Southern Football League Premier Division Central club's first team.

An Ipswich Town XI is playing a friendly at Needham Market on Wednesday, July 21.