Tractor Girl Peake makes history with Saints move

Paige Peake has left Ipswich Town for Southampton - the first time the Blues have received a fee for a female player - Credit: Ross Halls

Defender Paige Peake has left Ipswich Town and signed for Southampton in an historic deal - the first time that the club has received a fee for a female player.

The ground-breaking move sees Peake head to the Barclays Women’s Championship side for an undisclosed fee, though it's understood to be substantial for the level.

Peake, 19, a product of Town's WSL Academy setup, signed her first pro deal at Portman Road last summer. She'll now be a full-time player with the Saints, who pipped Town to promotion last season, having signed a three-year deal.

Paige Peake in action for Town - Credit: Archant

Posting on social media, she wrote: "Thank you to the staff, fans and my team-mates for giving me some of the best days of my life.

"Thank you to the fans for supporting us all over the country. My first East Anglian derby will stay with me forever!

"Thank you Joe (Sheehan, boss) for being the one person whose belief in me has never once wavered, that means more than you'll ever know.

"Thank you for creating an environment that has allowed me to learn, develop, and thrive as both a player and person.

Smile says it all😁excited to be a Saint, can’t wait to start life in the Championship🤪 pic.twitter.com/G1nZjvpkkS — Paige Peake (@paige_peake03) July 6, 2022

"There are some truly great people throughout this football club as a whole, and I have no doubt this club will achieve its wildest of ambitions.

"I wish the club all the best for this season and I'll always be rooting for everyone associated with it.

"I'm sure I'll see you soon."

The talented teenager has represented England from U15 to U19 levels, and made 55 appearances for Town in total, scoring 19 goals.

Last season she bagged seven goals in 30 games for the Blues, who finished third in the league.

Paige Peake pictured during the Ipswich Town Women press conference - Credit: Ross Halls

She was also a key part of the side's historic run to the quarter-finals of the FA Cup - the furthest Town have ever reached - before they bowed out to top tier outfit West Ham in front of a record crowd at the Goldstar Ground in Felixstowe.

A statement on Town's website said: "Everyone at the club wishes Paige well for the future."



