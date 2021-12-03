Paul Cook on social media 'drama queens' and a trip to Gateshead

Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook gives supporters a thumbs up at half-time of Wednesday night's Papa John's Trophy loss to Arsenal U21s. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook says those making a big deal about his team's recent form are 'drama queens'.

The Blues rose up the League One table after claiming 20 points from a 10 game period between mid-September to early November, that spell including big wins at Portsmouth (4-0) and Wycombe (4-1).

However, the most recent eight games has included a flat FA Cup draw with Oldham, defeats to Sunderland and Rotherham, an unconvincing 2-1 home win against rock-bottom Crewe and a Papa John's Trophy exit to Arsenal U21s.

Speaking ahead of tomorrow's FA Cup second round visit of lowly League Two side Barrow, Cook said: “You’ll always get good supporters, in my opinion, who will have genuine conversations about the club.

“And you will always get people in the modern world now, through social media, who are just drama queens, if you like.

“We're used to managers being under pressure imminently. That’s the football industry now.

“Managers get spoken about now in such a disrespectful way now it’s sad. But that’s the game today. I think Steve Bruce highlighted it. You live with it. I live with it.

“That doesn’t stop me, tonight, getting on a train up to Gateshead to watch Charlton play (Ipswich play Charlton on Tuesday). If any fans want to jump on a train with me and spend eight hours with me, feel free! I’ll be happy to do that.

“I went to Sutton recently too (to scout Barrow), so for one or two of our supporters I do actually try my best to be a good manager! I work!

Ipswich Town manager Paul Cook has words with a disgruntled supporter following a Papa John's Trophy loss to West Ham U21s. - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

“My job here is the same as at previous jobs. Portsmouth, first year, loads of pain. We got in the play-offs, second year won the league.

“I don’t have to explain myself.

“Our supporters just want to see action. That’s all they want to see.

“We can’t be promoted in December. Our club’s fortunes are not going to be changed with a magic wand. Our clubs fortunate will be changed on habits, culture, work ethic, recruitment. That’s how football is.

“If football fans aren’t patient enough to wait, well that’s the game we’re in today.

“But the ones who are patient and the ones who wait will see our club go forwards and our club grow, because the ownership and the people involved at the higher end of the club want the same common goal – a strong Ipswich Town Football Club."

Cook continued: “If you want to look back on some stats, my last season at Wigan, up until Christmas, we gave more winning leads away than any other club in the division. Post Christmas we lost one in 18 I think it was in the Championship.

“You’re not going to cure every problem overnight guys. It’s more hard work, it’s more repetition.

“Sometimes in football now that’s not the way forward is it? But my way is that way."

He added: "We’ve had one bad performance in as long as I can remember – Rotherham at home.

“That’s the truth of it. That’s how I look at football.

“I can look back to the last 10, 12, 15 games... Rotherham at home (2-0 loss), way off it, not good enough. Every other performance I’ve enjoyed and thought we’ve done okay in.

“Against Oxford at home (0-0) we left to a standing ovation. We’ve gone to Sunderland and lost a game (2-0) which we played really well in.

"I’m genuinely comfortable with the performances.

"The results are not what we all want, because everyone wants to be promoted this season and we need to get in the top three before Christmas.

“If we all keep in that world then we’ll all end up in a loony bin!"

So does that mean he is calling for patience from supporters?

“No, no, no - that’s your message!" replied the Blues boss. "I'm not telling anyone to be more patient. I just come in and do my job.

“If you’re looking for me to give messages to the fans, I haven’t got one. I’m a fan. I understand why they’re disgruntled. I’m not telling no-one to be patient, so please don’t write that."