News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

'Our club is in a great place' - Cook on Town fans' charity efforts

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 5:00 PM November 19, 2021
Conor Chaplin celebrates his opening goal with the supporters

Ipswich Town fans will pack Portman Road for the Blues' game with Sunderland next month - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Manager Paul Cook believes Ipswich Town’s #packoutPR campaign is the perfect example of how united the club is becoming. 

The Blues have launched a ticket initiative in order to entice bumper crowds for the home games with Sunderland, Wycombe and Lincoln over the festive period, with sales well on track to reach the target 28,000 attendance for the first of those matches against the Black Cats. 

Furthermore, supporters have rallied on social media to donate money in order to buy tickets for those not in a position to attend, with the club’s owners, staff and players getting involved to boost an effort which already stands at more than £12,500. 

All of that is music to Cook’s ears. 

“Being a fan of football, one of my biggest criticisms is that people disrespect what supporters do for a football club,” he said. 

“For us as Ipswich Town fans, if there are people who can’t get to games through reasons that aren’t good, we have to help them. 

“There’s nothing like being in the stadium to support your team for moments like Santi (Bersant Celina) scoring that goal against Fleetwood.  

“As a manager, my players and my staff, the reality is we will help as much as anybody and that’s a given from us. Mark (Ashton, CEO) is very, very keen on it. 

Most Read

  1. 1 Overturned lorry closes A14 between Felixstowe and Ipswich
  2. 2 Woman trapped after car overturns and crashes into electrical pole
  3. 3 12 magical festive afternoon teas in Suffolk 
  1. 4 Giant bronze statue 'The Yoxman' arrives next to A12 at Yoxford
  2. 5 Violent husband threw out wife's clothes after she refused him sex
  3. 6 Man jailed for raping Lowestoft woman after she fell over
  4. 7 Woman knocked unconscious while walking her dog near football ground
  5. 8 Police concerned for welfare of missing 39-year-old man
  6. 9 'The support has been immense... we wanted to give something back' - Morsy on players' ticket donation
  7. 10 Covid rate falling in Ipswich, but up in other parts of Suffolk

“The Pack Out Portman Road campaign is going really well for the Sunderland game and that feelgood factor can grow, it really can. 

“Everyone will know more than me what Ipswich Town means to the county of Suffolk, so having a united Suffolk behind Ipswich Town can only be good for the football club. 

“Long may that continue. I feel our club is going really well at the minute.” 

Town have sold out the away ends for their next two games on the road, taking a combined 5,000 fans to the matches at Sunderland (tomorrow) and Charlton (December 7). 

“Watching our support there are times I feel like jumping on a supporters’ club coach, having a few pints and watching the game behind a goal, I can tell you,” Cook joked. 

“I’d love to do that, but unfortunately that would mean I’d lost my job! And I don’t want that to happen!” 

Football
Ipswich Town vs Sunderland
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

Ginette Rose has been reported missing from Red Lodge, near Mildenhall

Suffolk Constabulary

Body found during search for missing Ginette Rose, 36

Casey Cooper-Fiske

Author Picture Icon
The newly installed collision beam at Coddenham Road Bridge in Needham Market, which has been named

Suffolk railway bridge is the most bashed in Britain

Timothy Bradford

person
Luke Woolfenden closes down at Boundary Park.

Ipswich Town FA Cup

Matchday Recap: Town edge through in FA Cup

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
The  former RAF Airfield at Shepherd’s Grove near Stanton on the A143

Giant used car 'super centre' earmarked for Suffolk

Sarah Chambers

Author Picture Icon