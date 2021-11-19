'Our club is in a great place' - Cook on Town fans' charity efforts

Ipswich Town fans will pack Portman Road for the Blues' game with Sunderland next month - Credit: Ray Lawrence

Manager Paul Cook believes Ipswich Town’s #packoutPR campaign is the perfect example of how united the club is becoming.

The Blues have launched a ticket initiative in order to entice bumper crowds for the home games with Sunderland, Wycombe and Lincoln over the festive period, with sales well on track to reach the target 28,000 attendance for the first of those matches against the Black Cats.

Furthermore, supporters have rallied on social media to donate money in order to buy tickets for those not in a position to attend, with the club’s owners, staff and players getting involved to boost an effort which already stands at more than £12,500.

All of that is music to Cook’s ears.

“Being a fan of football, one of my biggest criticisms is that people disrespect what supporters do for a football club,” he said.

“For us as Ipswich Town fans, if there are people who can’t get to games through reasons that aren’t good, we have to help them.

“There’s nothing like being in the stadium to support your team for moments like Santi (Bersant Celina) scoring that goal against Fleetwood.

“As a manager, my players and my staff, the reality is we will help as much as anybody and that’s a given from us. Mark (Ashton, CEO) is very, very keen on it.

“The Pack Out Portman Road campaign is going really well for the Sunderland game and that feelgood factor can grow, it really can.

“Everyone will know more than me what Ipswich Town means to the county of Suffolk, so having a united Suffolk behind Ipswich Town can only be good for the football club.

“Long may that continue. I feel our club is going really well at the minute.”

Town have sold out the away ends for their next two games on the road, taking a combined 5,000 fans to the matches at Sunderland (tomorrow) and Charlton (December 7).

“Watching our support there are times I feel like jumping on a supporters’ club coach, having a few pints and watching the game behind a goal, I can tell you,” Cook joked.

“I’d love to do that, but unfortunately that would mean I’d lost my job! And I don’t want that to happen!”