'Without a shadow of a doubt... I believe we can do it' - Cook convinced Town can win promotion
Ipswich boss Paul Cook is emphatic in his belief that his players are good enough to win promotion from League One this season.
The Blues sit a place and a point outside the top six heading into tomorrow’s game with Portsmouth, the first of 12 remaining games as Cook’s men bid to mount a late charge.
Town sit 11 points shy of the top two, meaning the play-offs are the most likely promotion route, with Cook firm in his belief that his team have the ability to return to the Championship in May.
“Yeah, without a doubt, 100%, without a shadow of a doubt,” he responded with real enthusiasm, when asked if his team could win promotion.
“The players are looking for me to lead them. They want to believe we can go up and I have to give them the confidence to believe it.
“More importantly, results give you confidence so if we can win games quickly, the belief will grow. If we don’t the belief will disappear.
“That’s what results do to you. That will come with the results, supporters are no different.
“I believe we can go up,” he continued. “I genuinely believe we can get in the play-offs because, if you look around the division at the minute, every team seems to be inconsistent other than Hull and Sunderland.
“When Lincoln left Portman Road last week they looked an outstanding outfit but then they’ve had two defeats on the bounce. That’s what the division does to you.
“We need a strong couple of weeks now.”
Portsmouth will be under the management of Danny Cowley for the first time tomorrow, with the former Lincoln boss taking training this morning.
Cook sees his former club as being firmly part of the promotion race.
“Danny (Cowley) going in at Portsmouth now, the supporters will be listening to every breath he says to get a guide on what the feel is,” he said.
“Portsmouth want to go up this year and if you get in the play-offs then anything can happen and it’s all up for grabs.
“For us as a club we’re searching to find a formula that we believe is our best team and formation. We’re searching for that daily.”