'It's not tricky... it's not rocket science' - Lambert on picking his Town defence

Andy Warren

Andy Warren

Published: 10:05 AM February 12, 2021    Updated: 10:31 AM February 12, 2021
Luke Chambers and Luke Matheson could both start at Shrewsbury this weekend

Luke Chambers and Luke Matheson could both start at Shrewsbury this weekend - Credit: Steve Waller

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has insisted picking his defence for tomorrow’s game at Shrewsbury is ‘not rocket science’. 

Luke Woolfenden and Mark McGuinness have been consistent starters in the middle of defence but Lambert has changed his full-backs for the last two games, starting with Luke Matheson and Myles Kenlock in the victory over Blackpool and then Luke Chambers and Stephen Ward for the loss at Peterborough. 

Asked how tough a decision he has this weekend, Lambert said: “It’s not tricky, I find it quite easy. It’s not rocket science. 

“Wardy and Luke have done really well for us and I knew the pitch at Peterborough would be bruising. But they’re 35 and it’s hard for them at full-back. 

“The two younger ones did great for us against Blackpool so we’ll see how they both are.” 

When asked if Chambers could be moved inside to centre-half, he said: “I pick a team which tries to win. 

“Woolfy and Mark have done well together against some good sides. Maybe Mark shouldn’t have come for the free-kick (which led to the second Posh goal) but they’ve done well. 

“They’ve done very well. They’re two younger lads who have done great.” 

Asked if he feels Chambers, 35 could still perform at centre-half, Lambert said: “Yeah, but nobody can beat time. It catches you. 

“I’ve had it myself and you just have to face that it’s coming. That’s what happens in football and you can’t go on forever. 

“It’s a hard thing to accept at times, or you can accept it and move on. 

“It’s hard for a footballer.” 

Lambert will have further defensive options in the coming weeks, with Toto Nsiala (hamstring) and James Wilson (knee) back in training following injuries. 

Football
Ipswich News

