News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

'I tried winding up their keeper' - Stanley striker on Hladky mind games

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Watson

Published: 1:13 PM October 4, 2021   
A very Happy Harry Pell celebrates the win over Ipswich at Accrington Stanley.

Converted forward Harry Pell produced a goal and assist in Accrington Stanley's 2-1 win against Ipswich Town. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Accrington Stanley forward Harry Pell feels he got in Ipswich Town keeper Vaclav Hladky's head for the winning goal at the Wham Stadium on Saturday.

Pell's snap volley snuck under the Czech custodian's body to seal the Lancashire hosts a 2-1 come-from-behind win in the 79th minute.

"It came to me late and I caught hold of it well, but I think the keeper can do better if I'm being honest," said the 29-year-old.

"Luckily enough, I tried winding their keeper up all afternoon so those little one and two per cents has done me good!" 

Harry Pell scores the winner for the home side against Ipswich at Accrington Stanley.

Harry Pell connects with his winning volley for Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

The 6ft 4in Pell, who was signed from Colchester United in the summer, usually plays in midfield but was pushed into a more advanced role for this game to support Colby Bishop.

"That was a weird one," he said. "I have only really played up front once in my life. Today, I was kind of in between. The gaffer asked me to play that role and it thoroughly paid off. We played the tactics really well.

"Colby is not a bad person to play off is he? It's well documented that he is one of the best in the league, if not the best. And he knew what I was going to bring up - being physical and giving my all.

Most Read

  1. 1 Council make 'difficult decision' to cancel fireworks display
  2. 2 Skipper Morsy on Town's reality check at 'horrible, disgusting and like a non-league team' Accrington
  3. 3 Lowestoft primary school roof catches fire
  1. 4 Early morning crash results in one person being arrested
  2. 5 Seven hundred sausage dogs take a stroll around Southwold
  3. 6 Sizeable Suffolk farm hits the market with a price tag of nearly £10m
  4. 7 Horse rider contacted by Government as HGV crisis deepens
  5. 8 5 roadworks to be aware of in Suffolk this week
  6. 9 Jailed in Suffolk: The criminals put behind bars this week
  7. 10 New social housing development to welcome eight families

"I thought every one of us done our jobs really, really well. We made little fouls in the right areas.

"It was important for us to frustrate the life out of Ipswich. Recently we've not been in games and that's not us. Ipswich would have left here today thinking 'that was a really tough game'."

Harry Pell celebrates scoring the winner against Ipswich at Accrington Stanley.

Harty Pell celebrates after the ball squirmed under Vaclav Hladky for Accrington Stanley's winner. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A petrol station has been cordoned off following a robbery

Two arrested after serious incident as petrol station cordoned off

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Lee Evans intercepts the ball at Accrington Stanley.

Accrington Stanley vs Ipswich Town | Live

Matchday Recap: Stanley come from behind to win at the Wham

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Harvey Allen, the founder of Honey + Harvey has launched a new bakery and cafe, Harvey & Co

Food and Drink

Honey + Harvey founder launches new bakery and café 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
The westbound A14 is closed between Needham Market and Stowmarket

Suffolk Magistrates Court

Woman drunk at wheel with child in car could face jail

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon