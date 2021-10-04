'I tried winding up their keeper' - Stanley striker on Hladky mind games

Published: 1:13 PM October 4, 2021

Accrington Stanley forward Harry Pell feels he got in Ipswich Town keeper Vaclav Hladky's head for the winning goal at the Wham Stadium on Saturday.

Pell's snap volley snuck under the Czech custodian's body to seal the Lancashire hosts a 2-1 come-from-behind win in the 79th minute.

"It came to me late and I caught hold of it well, but I think the keeper can do better if I'm being honest," said the 29-year-old.

"Luckily enough, I tried winding their keeper up all afternoon so those little one and two per cents has done me good!"

Harry Pell connects with his winning volley for Accrington Stanley. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

The 6ft 4in Pell, who was signed from Colchester United in the summer, usually plays in midfield but was pushed into a more advanced role for this game to support Colby Bishop.

"That was a weird one," he said. "I have only really played up front once in my life. Today, I was kind of in between. The gaffer asked me to play that role and it thoroughly paid off. We played the tactics really well.

"Colby is not a bad person to play off is he? It's well documented that he is one of the best in the league, if not the best. And he knew what I was going to bring up - being physical and giving my all.

"I thought every one of us done our jobs really, really well. We made little fouls in the right areas.

"It was important for us to frustrate the life out of Ipswich. Recently we've not been in games and that's not us. Ipswich would have left here today thinking 'that was a really tough game'."

Harty Pell celebrates after the ball squirmed under Vaclav Hladky for Accrington Stanley's winner. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd