Penney becomes Town's sixth summer signing

Published: 2:14 PM June 29, 2021 Updated: 3:46 PM June 29, 2021

Matt Penney has become Ipswich Town's sixth signing of the transfer window.

The 23-year-old - who can operate anywhere down the left side - has signed a two-year deal following his recent release by Sheffield Wednesday.

Penney follows right-sided player Wes Burns, midfielder Lee Evans, box-to-box man Rekeem Harper, striker Macauley Bonne and goalkeeper Vaclav Hladky through the door at Portman Road.

"After meeting the manager (Paul Cook), I knew that this was the right place to kick on with my career,” Penney told the club website.

“The club is definitely going in the right direction and I want to be part of that.

“My main aim is to help Ipswich get back to the Championship and I will give it my absolute best to try and make that happen.”

Penney came through the youth ranks at Sheffield Wednesday and made 22 starts and 10 sub appearances for the Owls, spending the 2019/20 campaign on loan at German second-tier club St Pauli.

Cook added: “Matt has a lot of qualities and is at an age where his whole career is in front of him.

“I can tell he has a real appetite and he should be a great addition to the squad. The size of this club won't faze him and he can grow here.”