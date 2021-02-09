'I think a draw would have been fair' - Taylor on 2-1 defeat at Peterborough

Published: 9:49 PM February 9, 2021 Updated: 11:00 PM February 9, 2021

Ipswich Town assistant manager Stuart Taylor felt the team deserved a draw following tonight's 2-1 defeat at Peterborough United.

The Blues took an early lead through James Norwood's finish, but Jonson Clarke-Harris headed an equaliser as half-time approached then Joe Ward whipped in a free-kick winner not long after the restart.

"Obviously we're disappointed that we didn't come away with the win that we were looking for," said Taylor.

"The way set out was to be aggressive, be positive and to go and attack them, not to sit off them and give them too much respect.

"We know they are one of the best attacking teams in the league, so it was important that we tried to flip it around the other way and to try and attack them.

"We also knew it would be a second ball game and back to front.

"Our start was what we were looking for, we went ahead and everything was fine in that sense. Obviously at the end of the second half it was one cross too many that went into our box, we didn't deal with it and obviously we lost a goal. We're really disappointed with that.

"Second goal, we're disappointed that we gave a free-kick away edge of the box. It's a fantastic finish. We're disappointed not to come away with anything at the end of the game."

Town never really looked like scoring in the second half, but did come close late on when Troy Parrott's low shot was kept out on the line.

Asked if he felt the Blues deserved a point, Taylor said: "I think so. I don't think there was much in the game at all. We had a good chance at the end through Troy Parrott. What an unbelievable save that was from their goalkeeper. It was just unfortunate that it didn't go in the back of the net for us, but I think a draw would have been a fair result, yes."

Blues boss Paul Lambert made four changes to the team that recorded an impressive 2-0 home win against Blackpool on Saturday, veteran full-backs Luke Chambers and Stephen Ward returning and James Norwood playing up front alongside Parrott in a diamond 4-4-2 system.

"I think it was being sensible in terms of the type of pitch that it was," said Taylor.

"We knew it was going to come back to front, we knew it was going to be lumped right on top of us, we knew they weren't going to try and play because of the conditions. So we went for a big, tall and experienced back four.

"Also, on top of that, young Luke (Matheson) hasn't played too much, so to ask him to go again Saturday-Tuesday would have been too much for him.

"We went for a big, experienced back four to go and deal with it, which they did for the majority of the game.

"We brought Norwood in to go two up front and try to turn it the other way. Rather than come here as an away side and sit off them, we decided to go after them. That worked and we got the early goal.

"They came back into game, but we kept at them. Second half, after they scored, I thought we came at them again and finished the game off strongly."

With Norwood coming off at half-time, and Town switching back to 4-3-3, Taylor said: "Probably where he is at this moment in time he's got 45 minutes or 60 minutes in him. In those conditions that comes down to 45.

"We didn't want to take the chance. We've done that... well, we've not taken a chance previously, but he has broken down.

"So we're in a situation where we want to be careful and really build him up. We've got just under half a season left, so there are loads and loads of games left and we need to make sure we keep everybody fit."

Ipswich have slipped back to 11th place in League One. They've now played teams in the current top seven nine times and haven't claimed a single point from those matches.

When it was put to Taylor that such a record simply has to improve if Town are to stand any chance of promotion, Taylor replied: "Of course you need to win games. It doesn't matter if you're playing top of the league or bottom of the league. You need to win games to finish in one of the top spots. No doubt about that.

"They've got one of the best attacking line-ups around and I thought for the majority of the game we did well against them.

"Obviously it's a ball in the box and good finish for the first goal and it's a quality finish for the second goal.

"There are positives in the game though. Disappointed we didn't win the game, disappointed we didn't get a point, which would have been a fair enough result, but I thought Troy (Parrott) did fantastic again and nearly got himself a goal at the end if it wasn't for that great save."