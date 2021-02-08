Peterborough confident Town clash will go ahead despite London Road pitch issues

Published: 1:39 PM February 8, 2021 Updated: 1:49 PM February 8, 2021

Peterborough United remain confident tomorrow night’s game against Ipswich Town will go ahead despite issues with the London Road pitch and the threat of further snowfall.

A burst pipe under the playing surface has caused significant issues over the last few weeks and, though the problem has been fixed, the pitch has had little time to recover due to wintery weather and a heavy fixture schedule.

Charlton manager Lee Bowyer recently described the pitch as 'unplayable'.

There was significant snowfall in Peterborough on Sunday night and more is expected this evening, with a heated tent protecting the surface and leaving Posh confident the game will go ahead as planned.

Temperatures are due to dip below freezing throughout Tuesday, right up to kick-off, meaning there is a risk the pitch could freeze once the covers are removed to prepare the surface for the 7pm kick-off. However, Peterborough remain confident the game should be on.

Posh sit fourth in League One heading into the game, seven points clear of Ipswich in seventh having played a game more.

Peterborough beat Ipswich 1-0 at Portman Road last month, with a Mark McGuinness own goal settling matters.

Town go into the game following Saturday’s heartening 2-0 victory over Blackpool.