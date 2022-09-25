McKenna's verdict on 2-1 defeat at Plymouth

Match reaction

Ipswich Town manager Kieran McKenna says it's important everyone maintains some perspective following his side's 2-1 defeat at Plymouth Argyle this afternoon.

One week on from letting a 2-0 lead slip late on at Sheffield Wednesday to draw 2-2, the Blues led 1-0, courtesy of Freddie Ladapo's first half goal, heading into the final quarter of the game.

Bali Mumba and Morgan Whittaker both arrowed in fine strikes from outside the box inside a six minute spell to turn the game on its head though.

Town, whose unbeaten start to the league campaign ends at game number 10, have now won just three of their last 36 games in front of the TV cameras. Plymouth, whose 100% league record at Home Park has been extended, replace them at the top of the League One table.

"It's a tough one to take," said a visibly deflated McKenna. "Of course the game last weekend doubles those emotions.

"Again we put ourselves in a great position to win the game. We had the lead and had chances to put the game to bed. In the second half I thought we had it under control and looked a big threat.

"Of course if you don't go and get the goal then there's always a big chance that one can go in the other end. As soon as that happened then the momentum changed and we haven't managed that momentum swing well enough.

"There's big frustration in the dressing room and rightly so. We know that we need to improve. But we also need to stay balanced and keep things in perspective."

Reflecting further on an entertaining and competitive game, the Blues boss said: "Credit to them in terms of it being a good level game, but I thought we were good value for 1-0. I thought we were the team massively in the ascendency when our goal went in.

"The equaliser is obviously a turnover from us. At that stage in the game they are cheating and leaving players high up the pitch. You either need to stay back or you need to kill. You can't go forward, lose it and be open. Having said that I thought it was a free-kick on the edge of the box, which is a decision that goes against us. It's a good shot, but I think we can do better in terms of getting out to it.

"Then it's 1-1 and the momentum of the game completely shifts. Managing that momentum swing is something we need to work on."

Marcus Harness wasn't able to take a good chance in the box at 1-0, early in the second half, and that proved a big moment in the match.

"It's fine margins," admitted McKenna. "It wasn't just that chance, we were getting into incredible positions really. To be a really top team you have to go and execute better and our execution wasn't good enough. Their execution of two shots - one from the edge of the box, one from maybe 25 yards - was fantastic. They executed their moments better than us and that's why they got two goals and we got one."

With Town conceded twice after Ladapo and Harness were replaced on the hour, McKenna said: "It was always the plan to make changes around 60 - we do that most weeks. Of course when you concede goals after that it's easy to look back, but I thought we actually had even more ascendency between those changes and the goal. I thought those fresh legs (Kane Vincent-Young and Tyreece John-Jules) helped us and we looked a big threat.

"The goal came from a nothing situation, really, that we didn't do well enough on. The game then changes.

"We can't change it now. All we can do is look at it, try and improve and get ready for a big game next week (at home to third-place Portsmouth)."

Town came agonisingly close to snatching a draw deep into stoppage-time when Christian Walton met a corner with his head and saw a looping effort come back off the crossbar.

"It was a great header and looked like an incredible save from where I was," said McKenna. "We seem to be on one of those runs at the moment where it doesn't seem to be quite falling for us. Even when it comes back out to Tyreece I think there's still a good chance there. It just doesn't seem to quite be falling for us in the penalty box at the moment.

"They score two great shots from outside the box. You can have these spells. It's important to address, but also not make it bigger than what it is because there's an element of randomness to football. Sometimes you can be guilty of over-analysing things.

"Sometimes it just doesn't go your way. It didn't go our way today. Congratulations for Plymouth and now we get ready for next week."

He continued: "It's a while since we've lost in the league. You can probably over-emphasise the feelings this week because of what happened last week. That's why it's important to keep some perspective. We have had a positive start, we are creating lost of chances, we are scoring goals and putting ourselves in positions to win games.

"But of course we don't want to let too many slip by-the-by, even though it is still early on.

"It's important we stay balanced. As much as this is a hurtful defeat we have to make sure we bounce back well next week."

With more than 1,000 Ipswich fans in the away end, many of them having set off from Suffolk at 3.30am, McKenna said: "That was brilliant. We're extremely grateful for their support and extremely disappointed for them. As much as we wanted to win for us, we wanted to win for the people who travelled so early this morning.

"It's important that now as a club - players, supporters - all come together and make Portman Road a really difficult place to come to next week."