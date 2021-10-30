Matchday Live: 1,500 Town fans backing Blues away at leaders

Live

Ipswich Town are in action away at League One leaders Plymouth this afternoon - kick-off 3pm.

The Blues are inside the top half of the third-tier table for the first time this season, following last weekend's victory over Fleetwood Town.and now test themselves against the League One pace-setters.

“I’ve said to you before and still believe it that the opposition is irrelevant, it’s about us and our performance. As our fans have said, what Ipswich Town will turn up," Cook said.

“We’re 14 games in now, I think Plymouth deserve more than the utmost respect for what they’re doing. I think Ryan [Lowe] is doing an absolutely outstanding job, a fantastic job.

“I think the team plays like it is, very, very well coached, very disciplined, they know their jobs inside out and basically have flattened everyone who has come in front of them down here."

You can follow the game live with us right here.