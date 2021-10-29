News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Injuries force Cook into changes for Town's trip to leaders Plymouth

Author Picture Icon

Andy Warren

Published: 9:16 AM October 29, 2021    Updated: 9:19 AM October 29, 2021
The Town players huddle at Cambridge.

Paul Cook will need to make changes to his side for the trip to Plymouth - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Paul Cook will be forced into changes when Ipswich Town face Plymouth this weekend due to injury. 

The Town boss has named the same starting XI for his side’s wins against Portsmouth and Fleetwood but will now need to make changes to his side. It is unclear who will miss out at Home Park. 

Cook knows he has a strong squad, though, and is hopeful his side will be able to cope despite the absentees. 

“Unfortunately there will be (a few changes) and that’s due to injury rather than anything else,” the Town boss said. 

“For every team now it’s getting tougher. 

“I’ve spoken to Leam Richardson a few times this week and they have had three games this week. Injuries and suspensions are starting to catch up with a few squads now. Injuries are coming into play. 

“If you look by the time our team sheet goes out tomorrow, we’re no different. In fact, we probably have a lot more injuries than anyone else. 

“The reality is we have a very strong squad and that, hopefully, means we can reap the benefits of that.” 

Plymouth Argyle vs Ipswich Town
Football
Ipswich News

