Ratings: How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 4-0 win at Pompey

Published: 10:30 PM October 19, 2021 Updated: 10:47 PM October 19, 2021

Conor Chaplin doubles Ipswich's lead at Portsmouth in the second half - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Ipswich Town won 4-0 at Portsmouth this evening. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Christian Walton

His return to the team came with a quiet first half, in which he had two early kicks closed down, before his first real saves came from George Hirst and Ronan Curtis late on. You have to feel now he’s back in, he’ll be here to stay. 7

Janoi Donacien

Another steady defensive performance from the right-back in this one, with his big moments coming in attack as he delivered the crosses which provided both Conor Chaplin and Wes Burns with their goals. He’s brought a real sense of calm to this Ipswich team in recent weeks. 9

Toto Nsiala

In for his first league start since the opening day of the season, the big centre back had a couple of moments where it looked like stray passes could put his side in trouble, but ultimately he enjoyed a solid display on his return to the side. He and George Edmundson handled the threat of John Marquis well, before also repelling the Pompey subs. 7

Christian Walton put under early pressure at Portsmouth. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

George Edmundson

Switched to the left side of central defence following Nsiala’s return and needed to be mobile throughout this game, moving from side to side to cut out danger. He was in a battle throughout the 90 minutes and came through it well enough. 9

Matt Penney

Solid and dependable throughout this match, defending confidently and keeping his man in front of him throughout. Most of the Ipswich attack came down the right flank. 7

Sam Morsy

Looked up for this game from the start, getting involved in the midfield niggle early on and helping move both the ball and his side around the field. 7

Ipswich players celebrate Sone Aluko making the score 3-0 at Portsmouth in the second half - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Lee Evans

Back in the side after missing the weekend victory, the Welshman grew into this contest as the match went on, breaking up play and using the ball intelligently. Made a crucial interception which led to the third goal. 8

Sone Aluko

The wide man picked up where he left off at the weekend, finishing well for goal three as he shot back across the Portsmouth goalkeeper. Away from that, he kept the ball well and kept his side moving. 7

Sone Aluko celebrates making the score 3-0 at Portsmouth in the second half - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Conor Chaplin

This will have meant a lot to the Portsmouth youth product, who scored Ipswich’s second with an excellent finish before muted celebrations. He also provided the pass for Aluko’s goal and linked play well, before exiting the game to applause from all-four sides of the ground. 8

Kyle Edwards

Back in from the start of this game and had a few exciting moments where he got on the ball and had space to run at his man, while also taking up plenty of narrow positions in search of the ball. Couldn’t quite get himself matched up with the final man, though, and was the first Ipswich player replaced. 6

Macauley Bonne cuts back to score against Portsmouth in the first half - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Macauley Bonne

Ipswich’s pest-in-chief was at it again to open the scoring, harassing Gavin Bazunu into an error before maintaining composure superbly to fire the ball into the net. A superb goal. He worked hard throughout this game on a night where he reached double figures. 8

Wes Burns (for Edwards, 64)

Off the bench once again in this one and made a quick impact, driving home Ipswich’s fourth goal. Had a couple of other occasions where he matched his man up and ran at him. 7

Wes Burns celebrates making the score 4-0 at Portsmouth in the second half - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Rekeem Harper (for Chaplin, 78)

On for Chaplin and helped his side see this match out. N/A

Bersant Celina (for Aluko, 85)

On for the final five minutes but will be hopeful of a return to the starting line-up soon. N/A