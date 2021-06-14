Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Portsmouth 'fend off' Blues to agree Stockley deal

Published: 3:29 PM June 14, 2021

Jayden Stockley scored eight goals for Charlton in the second half of last season. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

Portsmouth have 'fended off strong interest' from Ipswich Town to agree a deal for Preston North End striker Jayden Stockley, according to Football Insider.

After scoring 41 goals in two seasons for League Two club Exeter City, the aerially dangerous Stockley made a £750k switch to Championship outfit Preston in 2019.

He's largely been limited to the role of impact sub for the Lancashire side since then though and spent the second half of last season on loan at League One side Charlton Athletic.

Eight goals in 22 appearances for the Addicks has led to a number of third-tier clubs showing interest in the 27-year-old's signature this summer, Preston understood to be open to a permanent transfer as he enters the final year of his deal.

The EADT and Ipswich Star understands that Stockley is a player who has been discussed by manager Paul Cook, but was by no means at the top of his list of striker targets.

Town's current striker options are James Norwood, Kayden Jackson, Oli Hawkins and Aaron Drinan, though only Norwood looks part of Cook's plans for the season ahead.

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley is looking to freshen up his squad on a tight budget this summer, the likes of Jack Whatmough, Tom Naylor (both Wigan), Ryan Williams (Oxford United) and Ben Close (Doncaster) having joined League One rivals upon the expiry of their deals.