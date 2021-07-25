'It's gone crazy' - Boss of Town's promotion rivals on League One spending

Video

Published: 4:00 PM July 25, 2021

Portsmouth boss Danny Cowley says his side can't compete financially with the top of League One - Credit: PA

The boss of one of Ipswich Town's League One promotion rivals says his side can't compete financially with the division's big spenders.

Portsmouth manager Danny Cowley may have recruited eight new players this summer - the same as the Blues - but he lamented their lack of spending power compared to other teams.

That's likely to include Ipswich of course - Town's new American owners are pumping cash into the club, with new CEO Mark Ashton and boss Paul Cook bidding to sign ambitious targets and fund a promotion charge in the coming season.

Town's budget is right at the top of League One, and means they can also compete with bottom half Championship sides in the race to sign players.

And Cowley told the Portsmouth News: "We have two options. We can sign players who aren’t good enough to take us where you want to go or you have to hold, wait and keep your nerve and hope more players become available and better value in the market. We hope that happens.

"It’s the only choice we have because ultimately we can’t compete with some clubs in this division.

"You’re looking at the top end of the division this year and it’s gone crazy. It’s gone crazy financially.

"I’ve lived this league with Lincoln just two years ago and the top teams are paying double what they paid then."

Cowley added: "We’re working hard. We’ve got our name in the hat for a number of players who will help the team and help the club.

"But we also know the players we want are also wanted by other clubs.

‘We are lucky this is a brilliant club and support base and that helps us, but money unfortunately makes the world go around. That’s where we are at this moment."