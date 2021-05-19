'He would get 25 goals in a team like Ipswich' - Peterborough chief puts Eisa up for sale

Published: 8:41 PM May 19, 2021

Peterborough United have made striker Mo Eisa (right) available for transfer. Photo: PA - Credit: PA

Peterborough United co-owner Darragh MacAnthony believes striker Mo Eisa would be a good signing for Ipswich Town this summer.

Posh are keen to offload their £1.2m club-record signing following promotion to the Championship, the 26-year-old - who still has two years left on his contract - having started just six league games in the season just gone.

Eisa initially proved a hit in League One following his big money switch from Bristol City, scoring 15 goals before Christmas, but has found game-time limited over the last 18 months due to the fact that Ivan Toney and Jonson Clarke-Harris have starred as lone strikers with the likes of Sammie Szmodics and Siriki Dembele in support.

MacAnthony told the Peterborough Telegraph: “He would get 25 goals in a good League One team like Charlton, Oxford, Ipswich or Portsmouth - teams that play good football and create a lot of chances.

"Promotions are hard without a goalscorer, but they come at a price.

“There’s a reason why I paid a million pounds for Mo a couple of years ago. He’s driven by goals and a desire to play rather than money. His ratio of goals-per-game is not that bad.

"He formed a great partnership with Ivan Toney, but started to struggle because we started playing one up front and we had Toney and then Jonson Clarke-Harris.

“Mo would suit MK Dons with the brand of football they play. All they lacked at times last season was a goalscorer.

“They wanted him last season, but they wouldn’t pay the price.”

Eisa caught the eye with some prolific form at Greenwich Borough (non-league) and Cheltenham (League Two) to earn a move to Bristol City in 2018. One year and just five appearances at Championship level later he made his big money switch to Posh, signing a four-year deal.

It was incoming Ipswich Town chief executive Mark Ashton who did the deal on both occasions for the Robins.











