'I will never forget that special moment' - Priskin reflects on 10-year anniversary of Arsenal cup win

Interview

Published: 5:30 AM January 12, 2021

Tamas Priskin celebrates putting Ipswich Town 1-0 up against Arsenal. Today is the 10th anniversary of that famous 1-0 win - Credit: Alex Fairfull

Tamas Priskin says he will never forget the ‘special moment’ when he gave Ipswich Town an unlikely first leg League Cup semi-final win against Arsenal.

Today marks the 10th anniversary of that memorable match at Portman Road.

Town had just sacked manager Roy Keane and had been thumped 7-0 at Chelsea in the FA Cup under caretaker boss Ian McParland.

Paul Jewell was subsequently appointed and he watched on from the stands as Priskin returned from the cold to raise the roof in Suffolk.

Arsenal star Cesc Fabregas bemoaned afterwards that ‘Ipswich beat us playing rugby’. Town held the Premier League high-fliers for an hour of the second leg before eventually succumbing to a 3-0 defeat.

Speaking to the EADT’s Ross Halls for the latest in his line of ‘Ross Meets’ podcasts, Priskin reflected: “Roy Keane had put me down in the second team, the Under-19s, but as soon as they sacked him I was back training with the first team and they told me that I would start in this game.

“I was really happy that I could show myself. I was really motivated.

“I got a great ball from Colin Healy if I remember correctly. I was one-v-one against the goalkeeper, the defender was chasing me, and I was really happy that I could deliver a good finish.

“After the goal I ran to the fans and the whole team was celebrating with me. That was an amazing feeling.”

Ipswich Town and Arsenal take to the field for their Carling Cup semi-final clash at Portman Road 10 years ago. Photo: Archant - Credit: Archant

He continued: “To be honest, I was a little bit disappointed after the game. I scored the winning goal, but I had a few more chances to score maybe another one.

“But it was a great result from the team, for us to beat this Arsenal side.

“Everybody was worried the second leg was going to be a very hard game. Everybody knew that Arsenal had one of the best teams in England.

“Still, everyone was believing in the dream, that maybe one great result and we could go through, but unfortunately it didn’t happen.

Cesc Fabregas holds his head as Arsenal are frustrated during the opening hour of the second leg. Photo: Archant

“I think we could be satisfied from these two games though. The first game we beat them and in the second game we did well until they scored.”

Asked where that goal ranked in his career highlights, he said: “It’s definitely in my top three. I scored one goal for the (Hungary) national team that qualified us for the European Championships for the first time in 25 years or maybe more, but of course this Arsenal goal is in my top three.”

The 34-year-old currently plays for Hungarian second-tier side Győri ETO.

“Now I am one of the older players in the dressing room and younger players say ‘did you score against this team and that team?’,” said the 63-cap international.

Goalscorer Tamas Priskin gets a hug from caretaker boss Ian McParland. Photo: Archant - Credit: Archant

“I tell them I scored against Arsenal and Chelsea and they want to watch it. Many times I’ve watched those goals back.

“I would like to thank the Ipswich fans for all their support during my time there. I’m so pleased they remember me from this goal. I will never forget that special moment.”

Tamas Priskin takes flight against Arsenal. Photo: Archant



