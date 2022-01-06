Former Town striker forced to retire due to injury

Collin Quaner was on loan at Ipswich Town in 2019 - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

Former Ipswich Town striker Collin Quaner has been forced to retire due to injury.

The German striker, who was on loan at Town during the first half of 2019, has had to hang up his boots after persistent knee and Achilles issues saw him end his contract with Austrian top flight side Klagenfurt before Christmas.

The 30-year-old arrived at Portman Road on loan from Huddersfield Town in January of 2019, one of a large group of players asked to help Paul Lambert’s men save themselves from relegation from the Championship.

They ultimately failed, with Quaner scoring four goals during his loan stay, including a brace to help beat Bolton and the late winner which secured victory over Leeds United on the final day of the campaign.

He returned to Huddersfield the following season but barely featured for the Terriers, as injury caused issues again, before he signed for St Mirren in Scotland after six months as a free agent.

He scored once in eight appearances before departing in the summer, prior to moving to Austria.