Long-time Ipswich trialist signs for West Brom
Published: 11:33 AM July 13, 2021
- Credit: WBA
West Bromwich Albion have signed former Ipswich Town trialist Quevin Castro.
Castro, now 19, spent a significant period on trial with the Blues in 2019 and again in 2020, featuring in the Under 23 side on a regular basis, but ultimately didn’t sign a deal at Portman Road.
The midfielder, born in Portugal and previously with Thetford Town, has now signed a two-year contract at the Hawthorns.
He impressed during his time at Portman Road but revealed he had suitors from higher up the football pyramid, with West Ham and Leicester said to be keen on him.
But he will now begin his professional career in the Championship with the Baggies.
He has previously spent time with Sutton United.
Don't Miss
