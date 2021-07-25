'I'm a beast!' - Rekeem looking forward to showing Town fans what he can do
- Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller
Ipswich Town new boy Rekeem Harper can't wait to show Ipswich Town fans what he can do.
The 21-year-old midfielder who has international experience with England U19s, joined Town on a three-deal from West Brom last month.
He started yesterday in the 0-1 defeat to Palace, a Wilfried Zaha penalty settling the issue, and says Town fans have much to look forward to in his performances this season.
"I'm a beast," he laughed. "I'm someone who is determined to achieve things. I'm quite focussed and I like to excite people when I get onto the pitch, control games, defend, a bit of everything really.
"Hopefully go from strength to strength and I was very proud of my first performance here at Ipswich in front of these great fans."
Harper did impress, along with many Town players in what was a battling performance from the Blues against the class of Premier League opposition, who had plenty of chances and possession.
However, Town also had their moments and had good control in the game at times, Joe Pigott hitting the post in the second-half.
"I think the boys did well, we dug deep, created chances and matched them for a lot of the game," Harper said.
"We were unfortunate to concede a penalty, but against a top end team when you make small mistakes, that's what happens.
"It was a great result either way and something we can really build on and to a man, well done everyone. It was a great test against a team like Palace, and if you want to get to the top in football, these are the games you want to be playing in.
"Yes, we lost, but to come away having created chances and playing as well as we did, that's a great confidence booster. There won't be many teams in League One who keep the ball as well as they did."
Harper and Town are next in action at Colchester United on Tuesday night in a match that sees many of Town's squad from last season, possibly including the likes of Luke Chambers, Cole Skuse, Freddie Sears and Alan Judge in the U's ranks.
Town wrap up their pre-season with a home clash with Millwall at Portman Road next Saturday, before their first home League One clash of the new campaign - at home to Morecambe.