News

Midfielder Harper goes on loan to League One rivals

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 6:42 PM August 24, 2022
Updated: 6:43 PM August 24, 2022
RH - Needham Market vs Ipswich Town

Rekeem Harper has signed for Exeter City on a season-long loan - Credit: Ross Halls

Ipswich Town midfielder Rekeem Harper has joined League One rivals Exeter City on a season-long loan.

The 22-year-old, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Crewe, hasn't featured in the Town squad since his error saw Colchester United score what would prove to be the winning goal in their Carabao Cup victory at Portman Road earlier this month.

He appears to be well down the depth chart in central midfield, with skipper Sam Morsy and Lee Evans nailed-on starters for the time being, and Dominic Ball also a contender when he recovers from injury.

Rekeem Harper on the ball.

Rekeem Harper has struggled to secure a spot in the Town side - Credit: Steve Waller - www.stephenwaller

Harper has played 19 times for Town since joining the club from West Brom last summer. He started last season in the starting XI alongside Evans, but quickly dropped out of the mix with the arrival of Morsy.

Matt Taylor's Exeter appear to be a good spot for Harper to have a crack at League One though. The Grecians, promoted last season, sit ninth in the early table and have scored some eye-catching wins already, including a 7-0 cup thrashing of Cheltenham.

But Taylor has struggled to recruit, saying recently he was 'desperate' to sign players before the transfer window shuts next Thursday.

Town have the option to recall Harper in January. 

Ipswich Town Transfer News
Ipswich News

