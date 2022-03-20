'They caused us so many problems'.... Oxford boss on Blues

Match reaction

Oxford celebrate in a chaotic penalty area as the equalise with almost their last touch of the game. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Oxford boss Karl Robinson admitted his side were below par but were happy to grab a point against Ipswich Town on Saturday.

The Yellows grabbed a last-minute equaliser from a Luke McNally header from a corner to cancel out Bersant Celina's 70th-minute opener that appeared to have grabbed Town all three points.

Oxford United manager Karl Robinson. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

Robinson was also critical of his side's spurned opportunities.

“The first half, we missed two one-on-ones, we had Gavin’s volley from 10 yards out, Willo’s [Ryan Williams] shot from six yards – four what I would class as good opportunities to score," the Oxford boss told the Oxford Mail.

“Then all of a sudden second half, they were brilliant and were all over us.

“They caused us so many problems and we couldn’t find an answer tactically, and we panicked a little bit and were edgy, which is completely not like us.

“We keep them eight points away from us, which is big with seven games to go.”

McNally rescued the U’s though when he powered in a header to earn what could be an invaluable point come the end of the season.

“It wasn’t great but we fought like anything, we’re the leading goalscorers in the country in the last 10 minutes of games so that’s a tremendous never say die attitude, and that’s what we had to rely on today,” said Robinson.

“We know we were way below par in the second half, the opposition were above par but by hook or by crook, we managed to nick a point, which is incredibly pleasing.

“I said to Shorty [Craig Short] and the lads, if we’re here for the next three days, we’re not going to score.

Kieran McKenna after the final whistle at Oxford. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

“Then the big man, the big colossus – he found a way to nick a goal.

“We’re very good at coming from behind and scoring late goals.”

Robinson added: “In the second half, we were miles off doing the right thing and miles off being controlled in our play.

“We reverted to putting things long early on and not sticking to our principles."