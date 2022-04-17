'We're not as strong as I thought we were' - Town fans on defeat at Millers

Video

Ipswich Town fans watching on at Rotherham yesterday - the Blues were beaten 1-0 - Credit: Archant

Ipswich Town lost 1-0 at Rotherham yesterday lunchtime - here's what fans had to say after the game...

Town started very strongly in the Sky-televised clash, but were made to pay for James Norwood's big miss just eight minutes into the game.

Though they perhaps edged the first half, the promotion-chasing Millers bossed the second stanza with tempo, physicality and pressure.

And they duly claimed all three points after Michael Smith bagged the winner with just over ten minutes left to play.

