Player Ratings
Match ratings: How the Ipswich players performed in the defeat at Rotherham
Ipswich Town went down 1-0 at Rotherham today. MIKE BACON takes a look at how they performed.
Christian Walton
Another composed performance from the Town No.1. It was good to see him playing the ball out in tight situations to debutant Elkan Baggott and trusting his young team-mate. Made a great save with his feet in the second period but had no chance with the goal. 7
Janoi Donacien
Another solid display from a player who has been one of the players of Town's season. Strong in the tackle and working well with West Burns, but like many of his team-mates couldn't get forward much in the second period. 6
Luke Woolfenden
A nice controlled game from Woolfenden, who is as commanding in the air as he is on the ground. Enjoyed a super long run in the second period that would have been a glorious goal had he struck home, rather than laying it off. 8
Elkan Baggott
Showed some very calm touches throughout. Wasn't afraid to want the ball, bearing in mind he was up against a strong and physical Rotherham attack. Can feel very satisfied with his debut, clearly one for the future. 7
Wes Burns
Tricky and fast, Burns worked hard down the right-hand side, Created a glorious chance for James Norwood early on and never gave up with his running efforts. 6
Tyreeq Bakinson
Kept it neat and tidy in the middle of the park where he managed to find room. But didn't impose himself as much as he would have liked. 5
Sam Morsy
A quiet first half and, like Bakinson didn't really impose himself in the game as much as he would have liked. Kept his side going with encouragement, but it proved in vain 5.
Dominic Thompson
Got caught out once or twice with balls over the top behind him, but made some good runs down the left and put in some wonderful throws. 5
Sone Aluko
Nice feet and some super touches from Aluko in the first half, but drifted out of things in the second. 5
Bersant Celina
Got frustrated at times with the Rotherham physicality and got the home fans venting their fury after pushing Ollie Rathbone over just before the break. Like Aluko showed some nice touches, but not enough of them. 5
James Norwood
Missed an early great chance and got frustrated at times. But Norwood battled hard throughout, giving as good as he got, but it wasn't to be his day. 5
Substitutes
Joe Pigott: Came on late, had little time to make an impression.
Macauley Bonne: Like Pigott, was brought on to try and pierce the home defence, but couldn't find a way through.
Conor Chaplin: Another late replacement and didn't have time to make an impression.