Shrewsbury striker taken to hospital with heart issue during Ipswich loss

Published: 6:20 PM October 9, 2021

Shrewsbury striker Ryan Bowman was taken to hospital with a heart issue during his side’s defeat at Portman Road this afternoon.

The striker was replaced 10 minutes before the break in what turned out to be a 2-1 loss for his side, complaining of heart palpitations and was taken to Ipswich Hospital by members of the club’s medical team.

Shrewsbury manager Steve Cotterill revealed after the game that his striker had a heart rate as high as 250bpm.

He said: "The more worrying one will be Ryan Bowman. Where he is with his heath right now we don't quite now, he's at hospital now.

"He had a huge heart rate problem, he has palpitations, I don't quite know what that's about. When I've finished with you guys I just hope everything is OK with Ryan."

The Shrewsbury manager hopes to have further updates on Bowman later this evening.

Goals from Conor Chaplin and Macauley Bonne ultimately secured victory for Ipswich.