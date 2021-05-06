News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
'This bloke is the new sponsor of Ipswich Town' - Ed Sheeran posts throwback picture after shirt announcement

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Watson

Published: 12:29 PM May 6, 2021   
Ed Sheeran has posted a throwback picture of him in an Ipswich Town shirt. Photos: Ed Sheeran/Archant

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran has posted a throwback picture of him in an Ipswich Town shirt after today's announcement that he will be sponsoring the club's shirts next season. Photos: Ed Sheeran/Archant - Credit: Ed Sheeran/Archant

Ed Sheeran has posted a picture of himself wearing an Ipswich Town shirt as a child to mark the news that he will be sponsoring next year's kit.

Alongside the image of him wearing a home shirt from the late 90s, Sheeran wrote to his 31.9m followers on Instagram: "This bloke is the new sponsor of Ipswich Town Football Club. Do well."

The global music icon will have a tour logo adoring the men's and women's shirts for the 2021/22 season in League One.

Sheeran grew up in Framlingham, busked on the streets of Ipswich before his career blew up and has always spoken about his Suffolk roots with pride.

FULL STORY: Ed Sheeran to be Ipswich Town shirt sponsor for 2021/22

In amongst his packed schedule, the 30-year-old has found time to attend several Ipswich Town matches in recent years.

He was spotted at Portman Road enjoying a last-gasp 2-1 win against AFC Wimbledon in August 2019 and a 1-0 defeat to Coventry in March 2020. In between those two games, Sheeran was also part of sparse crowds that watched EFL Trophy matches against Tottenham U21s and Colchester United.

Ed Sheeran enjoying the game at Portman Road. Picture: STEVE WALLER WWW.STEPHENWALLER.COM

Ed Sheeran enjoying a game at Portman Road in August 2019. Picture: Steve Waller - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller

The sponsorship deal with Sheeran, said to be for a 'significant' sum', was struck before the club was taken over by a US group in April.

Town's new owners will surely be keen to collaborate with the record-breaking musician as much as possible though given they persuaded several big music artists - including record producer Diplo and Fall Out Boy bass player Pete Wentz - to become part of an eclectic investment group in American club Phoenix Rising.

Co-owners Brett Johnson, Berke Bakay and Mark Detmer have spoken in the past about harnessing celebrities' social media following to boost young people's interest in football.

Ed Sheeran is sponsoring Ipswich Town's kits for 2020/21 - this is the logo that has been revealed today. 

Ed Sheeran is sponsoring Ipswich Town's kits for 2021/22 - this is the logo that has been revealed today. - Credit: ITFC


