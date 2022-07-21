News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Former Town loanee Bakinson completes Owls move

Andy Warren

Published: 7:09 PM July 21, 2022
Updated: 7:10 PM July 21, 2022
Former Ipswich Town midfielder Tyreeq Bakinson has joined Sheffield Wednesday

Former Ipswich Town loanee Tyreeq Bakinson has joined Sheffield Wednesday on a permanent deal. 

The midfielder, 23, had been surplus to requirements at Bristol City after returning to Ashton Gate following his loan spell with the Blues, which saw him score twice in 17 appearances under Kieran McKenna. 

Ipswich had an option to make Bakinson’s loan move a permanent one, which was retained long into the summer, but the Blues ultimately opted to move in a different direction. 

Tyreeq Bakinson after Towns 1-0 victory over Plymouth Argyle.

McKenna has brought in former QPR midfielder Dominic Ball this summer, while Rekeem Harper has returned from his loan at Crewe looking to break into the senior picture at Portman Road. 

Bakinson is Wednesday manager Darren Moore’s eighth summer signing, with Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe joining from near neighbours Rotherham. 

Ben Henegham arrives from AFC Wimbledon, David Stockdale from Wycombe, Will Vaulks from Cardiff and youngster Akin Famewo from Norwich City. 

The Owls have been installed as the early favourites to win League One. 

