'We could have scored at least one more' - Moore on Owls' win over Town

Sheffield Wednesday boss Darren Moore says his side deserved to beat Ipswich Town yesterday - but they should have scored more goals.

The Blues failed to register a shot on target in a fairly toothless display at Hillsborough, losing 1-0 to an early Marvin Johnson goal.

And Moore, whose side jump above Town into eighth in the League One table with the win, said the Owls were good value for their victory.

"I don’t think anyone would argue that we thoroughly deserved to win the game," he said.

"We played on the front foot and caused Ipswich, who are a good side, some real problems. The work we did on the training ground has paid off and that’s why I’m such a fan of getting a full week of work before the game.

"We’re not going to get that in the month ahead and it’s something we will deal with.

"The three points today are what mattered, my only real critique would be that we could have scored at least one more goal but you have to be happy with the win and the clean sheet."