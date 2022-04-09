How the Ipswich Town players performed in their 1-1 Shrewsbury draw

Player Ratings

Ipswich Town drew 1-1 with Shrewsbury Town this afternoon. Andy Warren hands out his player ratings.

Christian Walton

As he has been on a number of occasions recently, the Town keeper was a spectator for large parts of this game before being beaten by Shaun Whalley’s excellent strike. 6

Janoi Donacien

Another calm and composed display from the defender, who defended well throughout and made notable contributions in attack as he got forward to cross well. The most-notable of them was, of course, the pinpoint delivery Norwood nodded home for the opening goal. Lost his cool a little late on as he clashed with George Nurse. 7

Luke Woolfenden

Another top performance from a young man who has made great strides under his new manager. He defended with confidence and calmness, was solid on the ball and made some vital clearances with his head as well. An excellent display which deserved a clean sheet. 8

Cameron Burgess

Burgess’ dismissal cost his team today but, before he was given his march orders, he also had moments where he was caught out and turned. He’s improved that side of his game since his return to the team but one such moment earned him his first yellow, as he fouled Ryan Bowman after the Shrews striker had wriggled away from him. His second was completely needless as he dived in on Shrewsbury keeper Mark Marosi. Had some good moments in this game and has played well of late, but this was extremely frustrating as Shrewsbury were hugely encouraged after his exit. 4

Wes Burns

Was limited to few opportunities to run at his man throughout this game and also coughed up possession on a few occasions, but the Welshman worked hard throughout, tried to use the ball well when he got it and made space by tucking inside and allowing Donacien up the outside of him. He’ll have better games but he still contributed. 6

Matt Penney

In for his first start since the loss at Bolton on January 15, the left-back showed his strength early on as he whipped in two excellent crosses but showed some of his deficiencies too, as he gave away some cheap balls and gave Josh Daniels far too much space to meet a Shrewsbury cross at the back post. An up-and-down afternoon on his return to the side. 5

Matt Penney on the ball at Shrewsbury. - Credit: PAGEPIX LTD

Sam Morsy

As he always does, the Town skipper looked to exert himself on the midfield battle and did that well for long spells, showing good touches and moving the ball through the middle of the pitch. He rarely looked troubled, even though he played much of this game on a booking. The hosts tried to get him sent off after a first-half yellow, but the skipper kept his cool. 7

Tyreeq Bakinson

Back in the side in place of Tom Carroll and had a good afternoon which, while not particularly spectacular, helped his side tick over nicely as he played a succession of quick, short passes to recycle possession and free others up to play. 7

Sone Aluko

The classy attacker was Involved early and showed plenty of quality, especially during the early stages of this game with clever touches and passes. Town weren’t able to play on the front foot as often after the break. 6

Conor Chaplin

As we know Chaplin always is, the attacker was busy throughout this game as he looked to get himself on the ball, turn and test the Shrewsbury defence. Had an early header saved which he probably should have scored. 5

James Norwood gets a pat on the head after scoring at Shrewsbury. - Credit: PAGEPIX LTD

James Norwood

The Town striker, starting his third game in a row, looked like he would be the Ipswich match-winner as his good movement saw him well-placed to head home Donacien’s cross. He worked hard throughout but had moments where he lost the ball or his intended passes didn’t come off, while he was crowded out for another chance after he had chested down well. He’s in the team to score and he did that. 6

Dominic Thompson (for Aluko, 78)

In as the left-sided centre back and made a few decent clearances during his time on the pitch. One was sent back with interest by Shaun Whalley, though, as the Shrewsbury man picked up on the loose ball and fired back over Walton. n/a

Macauley Bonne (for Norwood, 83)

Had his introduction delayed by Burgess’ red card and wasn’t able to impact the game too much after he did make it on. n/a