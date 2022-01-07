News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
A big night as young Town striker faces Premier League giants he supported as a boy

Andy Warren

Published: 9:38 AM January 7, 2022
Swindon Town’s Tyreece Simpson celebrates after scoring a goal which is later disallowed during the

Manchester City fan Tyreece Simpson is likely to face the Premier League side with Swindon Town this evening - Credit: PA

It’s a big night for Tyreece Simpson. 

The young Ipswich Town striker is impressing at loan club Swindon, netting 10 goals already and making the most of his first sustained spell of senior football. 

And one of those goals, against Walsall in December, helped set up the Robins’ FA Cup clash with the giants of Manchester City, live in front of the nation this evening. 

The game will be a special one for the 19-year-old, who has made seven appearances for Town, given he grew up a City fan. 

Odds on a Swindon upset have tumbled in recent days, given a Covid outbreak at the Premier League club means manager Pep Guardiola won’t be on the touchline, key backroom staff will be missing and at least seven senior players are already ruled out. 

Such is the depth of City’s squad, though, they are sure to field an extremely strong side against a team fighting for promotion from League Two. 

“Everyone is up for it,” Simpson said, ahead of the game. 

“It is a huge game against probably the best team in England, so everyone is up for it. 

“I feel like we’ve just got to go out and do what we would normally do. I don’t think we should change how we play or whatever. We need to get the fans behind us, get the stadium rocking and hopefully that will push us. 

“I want to give it a good go tonight and keep doing what I’ve been doing.” 

Tonight’s game is live on ITV, kicking off at 8pm. 

