'The fans have been so warm with me' - Aluko pleased to repay backing in Lincoln win

Sone Aluko was pleased to help send the Ipswich Town fans home happy following their victory over Lincoln City.

Aluko was arguably Town’s star man in the comfortable 2-0 win, as Wes Burns and Kayden Jackson found the net, though the Ipswich side was littered with good displays in a match their dominated.

When Aluko was substituted on 82 minutes he received a standing ovation from all-four sides of Portman Road, highlighting how the Ipswich faithful have taken to a player who arrived on a free transfer in the summer.

And the experienced campaigner is happy to repay the support from the stands.

Sone Aluko reacts after failing to hit the target with a second half shot. - Credit: Steve Waller - stephenwaller.com

“The fans have been fantastic with me since I came and have been very warm with me, seeming to enjoy the performances,” Aluko said.

“I’m humble out there and work hard, trying to create things and win the ball back.

“I was happy with my performance and happy with the team performance, because I think we were very good for large parts of the game.

“I really enjoy this part of the season, when the pressure’s on and you’re chasing something, needing to get the points. I don’t like not having anything to play for and that motivates me.

“I have a lot of belief in this team and the squad. We have a big game with Portsmouth on Saturday and we’re looking forward to the challenge of chasing teams down.”

Both of Town’s goals came during an impressive first-half showing from the Blues, with Aluko believing his side’s fast start was vital to the victory.

He said: “I thought we played pretty well and came out strong, which is always good because teams come here and defend their 18-yard box well at times and can make things a little uncomfortable. So to get the two early goals was good.

“That really helps at home with our big fanbase because, if we can score early, we can make the fans really make some noise which other teams can struggle to overcome.

“I thought we saw the game out pretty well and they’re a good team, so it’s a big result which gives us a lot of confidence.”

On Town’s two goalscorers, Aluko said: “He (Burns) is such an outlet for us who has a knack of popping up at the right time for us and getting goals at important times.

“He actually played quite high today, which we tried to do and worked well, and Jacko (Jackson) deserved his goal because he’s been great in training and the last few games.

“He’s making a name for himself and staking a claim.”

Town’s impressive victory was soured by injuries to key men Sam Morsy and George Edmundson, with Aluko hopeful both men are fit to face Portsmouth on Saturday.

Should Edmundson miss out, which manager Kieran McKenna admits is likely, Aluko is confident in Cameron Burgess’ ability to step up.

“We’ll see how bad it is,” Aluko said.

“Sam didn’t seem too serious but with George I’m not sure. We’ll know more soon.

“Hopefully we get everyone back, but we have a big squad. We’ll use our depth, which is part of the strength of this club because we have top players.

“Cam (Burgess) came in and slotted in well. Things change so quickly in football and if you’re not ready someone else will take your chance.

“He trains really well and we all know we have to be on it all the time. Cam might be playing the next game and I’m sure he’ll take his chance.

“Our system makes it work. We have real intensity at the top end of the pitch and it works from back to front. That helps the defence and, when they do have to defend, they do their job.

“We train to a really high standard and that is showing in the games.”