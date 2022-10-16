Stu says: Six observations following Town's 1-0 defeat to Lincoln

Expert opinion

Ipswich Town lost 1-0 at home to Lincoln City yesterday. STUART WATSON reflects on the action.

STAGE WAS SET

Following three wins in eight days, it had felt like a long six-day wait for this fixture. Such is the feelgood factor surrounding the club right now, every match is eagerly anticipated.

This was game two of the 'Pack Out Portman Road' cut-price ticket initiative and close to 27,000 home fans were in attendance - another eye-catching turnout for third-tier football.

Before the match, a long queue snaked around the FanZone as supporters waited to get their picture taken with iconic noughties striker Pablo Counago. The Spaniard, back in Suffolk for the first time in years, was given a rousing rendition of his 'Ole, Ole, Ole' chant when the action got underway.

Berke Bakay, one of the club's co-owners, was once again happy to mix with fans on his latest trip over from America.

Independent supporters group Blue Action then revealed one of their most impressive big banner displays yet ahead of kick-off - the top of the Town badge blown up to span the entire width of the North Stand.

SLOW START

We've seen Ipswich burst out the blocks several times this season. This, sadly, wasn't one of those days.

Luke Woolfenden scooped a pass into touch. Wes Burns strayed offside following a slick move. Conor Chaplin's inventive flick was intercepted. Marcus Harness couldn't quite pick out Leif Davis with a cut-back.

Lincoln's game plan of sitting deep and attempting the odd counter-attack was clear to see. Town lacked the tempo and intensity to ask any real questions of a system that often resembled 5-4-1. The midway point of the first period arrived without either side having had a single shot, corner or even foul.

The crowd were a little quiet, understandably, but equally you never felt any tension either.

'Okay, this is like Cambridge United all over again' was the feeling at this point. 'Be patient and we'll wear them down'.

SET-PIECE STRUGGLES

Then, for the second game in a row, Town went behind to a freak set-piece goal.

Kieran McKenna had bemoaned how Morecambe's opener the previous weekend had involved a large slice of luck following a poor initial delivery that fell short of the box.

This time, a corner delivery into the near post hit Regan Poole's head and ballooned about 20 yards vertically up into the sky. When it dropped, Paudie O'Connor glanced it on and Ben House stooped to head in at the far post.

McKenna labelled it an 'unusual' and 'strange' goal, but also admitted his players could have been more alert.

Lincoln now had a lead to defend as if their lives depended on it.

MISSED CHANCES

Ipswich were stung into life by going behind. They finished the first half on top and, one major scare aside, utterly dominated the second period.

The Blues finished this game with 76% possession, 33 shots and 14 corners but, most crucially of all, zero goals.

Part of that was down to Lincoln's outstanding bodies-on-the-line defending. Adam Jackson celebrated one lunging block on substitute Kyle Edwards late on as if it were a goal. Giorgio Chiellini and Leonardo Bonucci would be proud.

Part of it was down to not being clinical enough. Chaplin and Harness have been sharp-shooters this season, but both made a mess of golden opportunities inside the box.

And part of it was simply not getting the rub of the green. One Lee Evans corner flashed past two team-mates heads, while one of his swirling free-kick deliveries came back off the bar.

STANDOUT PERFORMERS

Evans seemed to be a one-man mission. The Welshman had more touches (173), passes (113), crosses (14), shots on target (2), tackles (4) and won more fouls (3) than any of his team-mates. There wasn't a lot more he could have done in this game.

For my money, he's been Town's best player at the start of this campaign.

Davis can also come away from this match with his held very high. He was a constant outlet down the left with his tireless running.

It was the right side where, unusually, Ipswich feel a little short. The Donacien-Burns overload wasn't quite there and Town improved when Kane Vincent-Young and Kayden Jackson replaced them.

KEEPING PERSPECTIVE

Hugely frustrating, no doubt, but this result is one I think we can file under 'one of those days' and move on from.

It's a blank that feels like an anomaly rather than a truth shower.

Ipswich are still second in the League One table. They are still the second-top scorers. This is the first time in 17 league matches that they have failed to find the net.

There were always going to be bumps in the road. It's how you respond to them which is crucial.

Town quickly bounced back from their Plymouth set-back. Can they do so again?

A televised Friday night home clash with Derby County provides the perfect opportunity to quickly get this one out of the system. The Rams certainly won't come to Portman Road to park the bus.