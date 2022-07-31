Stu says: Six observations after Bolton draw

Expert opinion

Ipswich Town started their 2022/23 season with a 1-1 home draw against Bolton yesterday. STUART WATSON reflects on the action.

Big messages before kick-off at Portman Road - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

SEA OF BLUE

Before we get into the game, let's talk about the occasion.

The opening day of the season is always special. It's a time when you can dare to dream.

And for success starved Ipswich fans, this time around those hazy summer dreams finally appear to be underpinned by logic rather than pure hope.

Caught on Camera - The team huddle before kick off at Portman Road against Bolton Wanderers - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

This, the club has stressed in its promotional material, is 'our time'.

As a result, a bumper crowd of 26,688 turned up for the big kick-off at Portman Road. That was more than any opening weekend Championship fixture and bettered only by Derby and Sheffield Wednesday across the entire Football League.

The FanZone was packed pre-match. The club's American owners and chief executive Mark Ashton mingled. It felt like 80% of home fans were wearing one this season's new replica shirts. Banners, made by the Blue Action group, were unfurled in the North Stand which read 'THE FUTURE'S BRIGHT, THE FUTURE'S BLUE AND WHITE'. When the teams came out the tunnel to booming music played over the upgraded PA system the air crackled with excitement.

This, remember, is a club that has been outside the top-flight for 20 years and which has just finished outside the top-six in League One for three successive seasons.

Remarkable.

Leif Davis on his debut against Bolton at Portman Road - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

SLOW START, SOFT PENALTY

Maybe that occasion got to the players a little bit in the early stages.

The heat was oppressive and Bolton added to that sense of claustrophobia by swamping the hosts with a high press.

Kieran McKenna's men weren't able to get any rhythm going. Often they were forced to go long under pressure. The crowd only had the odd breakaway opening to roar.

And then Bolton took the lead.

Twice the Trotters got lucky in the build-up. First, George Johnston's mishit crossfield free-kick pass fortuitously skidded its way to a team-mate, then Conor Bradley saw a pass going behind him flick up off inadvertently off his heels.

That saw Leif Davis get turned and, as Bradley looked to dart into the box, Town's debutant left-back ran across his heels.

Clumsy? A little. It certainly gave the referee a decision to make. But a soft award? No doubt. In truth, Davis' immediate opened palms 'I didn't touch him, gesture probably only served to make him look more guilty.

Aaron Morley tucked the penalty past the despairing dive of keeper Christian Walton and shushed the North Stand.

This was going to be a real test of character.

Lee Evans equalises against Bolton at Portman Road - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

SET-PIECE GOAL!

When things aren't going your way in a game, a set-piece goal can always get you out of jail.

That didn't happen anywhere near enough for the Blues last season, but a summer of hard work on the training pitch looks to be paying off.

Twice Town scored from free-kick deliveries in pre-season. This time they struck from a corner routine carefully crafted at Playford Road two days prior to the big kick-off.

Conor Chaplin cut a low ball back behind the crowd of jostling bodies in the box. Lee Evans arrived, in line with the near post, to lift a high first time shot into the net.

The equaliser completely changed the complexion of this game. Ipswich, nerves lifted, began to play. It meant that they could go into the break in a much more positive mindset.

Tyreece John-Jules tries to thread a pass to Kayden Jackson on the opening day at Portman Road against Bolton Wanderers. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

INJECTION OF ENERGY

The Blues started the second half on the front foot. The intensity levels went up a notch. The interplay was a lot sharper.

Just as Bolton were physically fatiguing, McKenna turned to his bench.

The first two to come off, just before the hour, were left wing-back Davis and inside left forward Marcus Harness.

No doubt about it, this was a difficult debut for Davis. He gave the penalty away, was booked and then hooked. Inside left forward Harness, meanwhile, had struggled to get much of a foothold in the game.

Let's not forget though they have both only been at the club a matter of days.

On came two other summer signings, Greg Leigh and Tyreece John-Jules, and Town's left side immediately functioned better. Leigh played with power and purpose, while John-Jules was both strong and subtle.

As Ipswich ramped up the pressure, McKenna (now able to make a maximum of five changes due to new rules) made another double switch in the 71st minute.

Ladapo had done a good job of battling and buttering up the Bolton defence, while Chaplin's usual energy had been infectious. But when they were replaced by Sone Aluko and Kayden Jackson, the Blues benefitted from another injection of energy.

Only one team looked like they were going to win this now...

Sam Morsy brings the ball down at Portman Road against Bolton - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

MORSY'S MISS

Town may be answering some questions over set-pieces, but some of last season's concerns about not being clinical enough from open play linger after the finish to this game.

Time and time again, the Blues worked some really dangerous final third positions but were unable to make them count.

John-Jules couldn't convert after Jackson's turn of pace and sweeping cross. Then, just as the match entered stoppage-time, Sam Morsy fluffed his lines after timing a late run perfectly to meet Burns' low cut-back on the penalty spot.

The skipper's left-footed effort from 12 yards out lacked conviction and keeper Trafford was able to save with his legs.

It's a real shame because Morsy's performance had been exemplary up until then.

Town finished the game having produced 17 shots (five on target) compered to Bolton's four shots (one on target). Ultimately, however, the only stat that matters is that it was a point apiece.

Ipswich Manager Kieran McKenna before the game on the opening day at Portman Road against Bolton Wanderers. - Credit: Pagepix Ltd

FINAL VERDICT

A solid opening day comeback point against a potential promotion contender? Or an opportunity missed to lay down an early marker?

Personally, I see it more as the former.

There's undoubtedly a few things that Town need to iron out over the coming weeks and months, but the good outweighed the bad in this opening day display.

It's important now that Morsy's chance doesn't become a big 'what if' moment to fester on, as was the case with Scott Fraser's missed penalty at Burton and Macauley Bonne's gilt-edge chance at Cheltenham in the frustrating early stages of last season.

Next up is Forest Green Rovers away on Saturday. Town didn't register a single win against the newly-promoted sides last season. That has to change this time around.