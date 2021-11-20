News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Matchday Live: Two League One big guns meet at Stadium of Light

Andy Warren

Published: 12:00 PM November 20, 2021
Ipswich Town take on Sunderland this afternoon

Ipswich Town are in League One action away at Sunderland this afternoon - you can follow the game live with us right here.

This game represents a clash between the two clubs who many would argue are the biggest in the division, but the sides go into it sitting seventh and ninth in the table respectively.

Sunderland are finding things tough right now, following a blistering start to the campaign, while the Blues are just starting to find their rhythm following a difficult start to the campaign.

They meet at the Stadium of Light this afternoon, with both sides looking for three points which will take them towards the promotion places.

You can follow the game live with us right here.


Sunderland vs Ipswich Town
Football
Ipswich News

