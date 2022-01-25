News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
East Anglian Daily Times > Sport > Ipswich Town FC

Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Swans prepare 'six-figure bid' for Fraser

Author Picture Icon

Mark Heath

Published: 1:11 PM January 25, 2022
Scott Fraser pictured after the game.

Ipswich Town have struggled to find a role in the side for Scott Fraser since he arrived from MK Dons. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller - stephenw

Championship side Swansea are set to table a six-figure bid for Ipswich Town midfielder Scott Fraser, it has been reported.

Fraser, 26, only signed for the Blues from MK Dons in the summer, after making his name as one of the best No.10s in the third tier.

But he's struggled to find a home in the Town XI, having played wide left, as a No.10 and in a deeper midfield role so far.

He's not played for the Blues since their FA Cup humbling at Barrow on December 15, a game in which he was subbed at half-time.

In total he's made 20 appearances for Town, scoring once.

And now the Daily Record are reporting that Swansea boss Russell Martin - the man Fraser played for at MK Dons - is readying a 'significant six-figure bid' to bring the midfielder to the Liberty Stadium.

If the move does happen, Fraser could find himself playing alongside former Town talent Flynn Downes, a mainstay in the Swans' midfield this season.


Ipswich Town Transfer News
Ipswich News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

James Norwood gets the ball under control at Bolton Wanderers.

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Exclusive

Norwood set to stay... despite seven clubs showing interest

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Design of holiday accommodation world war two themed

Holiday Destinations

World War Two-themed holiday accommodation plans at former airfield

Toby Lown

person
Ipswich Town keeper Christian Walton with an early save.

Ipswich Town vs Accrington Stanley | Live

Matchday Live: Chaplin wins it as Town claim three points

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Tyreece Simpson has joined Swindon Town on loan

Ipswich Town Transfer News | Video

'He's made massive strides here' - Town recall striker Simpson from Swindon

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon