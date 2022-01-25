Ipswich Town transfer rumour: Swans prepare 'six-figure bid' for Fraser

Ipswich Town have struggled to find a role in the side for Scott Fraser since he arrived from MK Dons. - Credit: Picture: Steve Waller - stephenw

Championship side Swansea are set to table a six-figure bid for Ipswich Town midfielder Scott Fraser, it has been reported.

Fraser, 26, only signed for the Blues from MK Dons in the summer, after making his name as one of the best No.10s in the third tier.

But he's struggled to find a home in the Town XI, having played wide left, as a No.10 and in a deeper midfield role so far.

He's not played for the Blues since their FA Cup humbling at Barrow on December 15, a game in which he was subbed at half-time.

In total he's made 20 appearances for Town, scoring once.

And now the Daily Record are reporting that Swansea boss Russell Martin - the man Fraser played for at MK Dons - is readying a 'significant six-figure bid' to bring the midfielder to the Liberty Stadium.

If the move does happen, Fraser could find himself playing alongside former Town talent Flynn Downes, a mainstay in the Swans' midfield this season.



