Bumper crowd expected at Portman Road

Video

Portman Road is set to be rocking again on Saturday - Credit: PA

Almost 22,000 tickets have already been sold for this weekend's Ipswich Town home game against Plymouth.

Town host fourth-placed Argyle on Saturday and will be looking to return to winning ways after successive draws against Portsmouth and Oxford in the previous two weekends.

The Blues do, however, come into the game boasting a 10-game unbeaten record, while the Pilgrims have won their last six outings in League One.

As well as pitting two in-form teams against each other, Saturday presents an opportunity for Town and Argyle to celebrate Paul Mariner Day at Portman Road.

Fan displays, a minute's applause, a Paul Mariner Day merchandise range and an extensive feature in the matchday programme are among the planned tributes as the Club remembers a true great alongside another of Paul's former sides.

MIKE BACON: What a player Paul Mariner was