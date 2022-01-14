News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Nsiala completes Fleetwood switch

Author Picture Icon

Stuart Watson

Published: 12:06 PM January 14, 2022
Updated: 12:46 PM January 14, 2022
Toto Nsiala has departed Ipswich Town, signing for fellow League One side Fleetwood. Photo: Fleetwood Town FC

Toto Nsiala has departed Ipswich Town, signing for fellow League One side Fleetwood. Photo: Fleetwood Town FC - Credit: Fleetwood Town FC

Toto Nsiala has departed Ipswich Town, completing a permanent move to Fleetwood Town.

The transfer fee is undisclosed, but it's likely that the Blues have received a nominal amount for the centre-back given he was in the final six months of his contract at Portman Road.

Along with Jon Nolan, Nsiala joined Town in a £2m double deal from Shrewsbury back in 2018, the pair becoming reunited with their former boss Paul Hurst.

Nsiala exits having made 77 appearances for the Blues over a three-and-a-half year period, including 14 starts this season.

Fleetwood are currently 19th in League One, two points above the drop zone.

Cod Army boss Stephen Crainey said: "He's got good experience at our level and has played at some big clubs. I'm really looking forward to working with him.

"Toto is dominant in both boxes and he can also play comfortably with the ball at his feet. I'm delighted to get the deal over the line and get a player of Toto's calibre in the building."

Nsiala could make his Fleetwood debut in a home game against Rotherham tomorrow.

Aristote Nsiala acknowledges the crowd following TownÕs victory

Toto Nsiala made 77 appearances for Ipswich Town. - Credit: Ray Lawrence


