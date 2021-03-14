'My eyes opened up... I'm so happy' - Parrott delighted to open Town account

Published: 5:00 AM March 14, 2021

Troy Parrott was delighted his first senior goal ultimately secured three points for his team.

The 19-year-old pounced on a Will Adams mistake to give Ipswich the lead just four minutes into their game with Plymouth, with the Irishman’s strike proving the difference between the two sides.

Parrott failed to net in 14 games on loan at Millwall during the first half of the campaign, before scoring in the 10th game of his Ipswich spell to cap an excellent start to life at Portman Road.

"I’m so happy to get that first goal and finally get off the mark,” he said.

“As a striker, when you’re not scoring goals you’re going to frustrated but I’ve had good people around me and good advice, telling me that if I keep getting into good positions then it will come. Thankfully it did.

“My eyes opened up when that ball came across but I just need to keep trying to get into those areas.

“I’ve been happy we’ve been doing so well recently and I've been happy with the wins for the team. It’s been great to score of course but the win is the most important thing.

“The goals haven’t come before this game but I’ve always just tried to work hard.

“I came out on loan to play games and luckily enough I’m getting that here.”

Now he’s off and running, Parrott hopes to add to his tally soon.

“It’s going to give me a lot of confidence now,” he said.

“I had confidence before but I’ll just keep getting into those areas and hope they can come.

“The manager just wants me to express myself and be brave on the ball, just like the rest of team.

“He wanted us to start well and we did. We could have had two or three in the first half.”

The majority of Parrott’s time in blue has seen him paired with James Norwood in attack but, with the striker missing due to continued back spasms, the Tottenham loanee enjoyed his first start with Kayden Jackson.

“Nors has been fantastic,” he said.

“He’s so strong and has a football mind. He’s so clever. We haven’t talked about it and it’s just something that’s come together.

“He’s a clever player and I can read what the situation’s going to be when it comes to him.

“Kayden is different, he’s faster and more direct, but I love playing with him.”