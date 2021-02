Video

Published: 1:00 PM February 28, 2021 Updated: 1:19 PM February 28, 2021

Alan Judge celebrates giving Town a 1-0 first half lead from a free kick. - Credit: Steve Waller www.stephenwaller.com

It was back to back wins for the first time since October for Ipswich Town on Saturday.

A fine 2-1 win over Doncaster followed up the win at Hull.

And a cracker from Alan Judge.... Enjoy!









🎥 An alternative angle of Nors' goal yesterday afternoon.



😂 The ball washer was loving it.@jnorwood_10 | #itfc pic.twitter.com/fkAyA3JcCG — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) February 28, 2021