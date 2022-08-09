Town closing in on deal for experienced defender Keogh

Breaking

Ipswich Town are closing in on a deal for defender Richard Keogh - Credit: PA

Ipswich Town are closing in on a deal for experienced Championship defender Richard Keogh.

The 35-year-old has been with Blackpool for the last year, having moved from MK Dons, but is now understood to be close to signing an initial one-year deal with the Blues.

He's a player Town are understood to have been chasing throughout the summer, with his vast experience and 457 appearances at Championship level an attraction.

The move was first reported by the Gazette in Blackpool, with those reports understood to be correct.

Keogh played 31 games last season as Blackpool secured their place in the Championship following promotion, but is thought to be keen on a move to Suffolk to be closer to his family.

The 26-cap Republic of Ireland international, born in Essex, was part of the Ipswich youth system and was a Portman Road ball boy as a youngster, before moving on to Stoke, Bristol City, Carlisle, Coventry and Derby.

Keogh would likely provide competition for established defenders Janoi Donacien, Luke Woolfenden and George Edmundson, as well as Cameron Burgess, while also providing the necessary cover to potentially allow Corrie Ndaba to move out on loan.