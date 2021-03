Opinion

Published: 10:30 AM March 1, 2021

Guess this is what @marcusevans meant when he said those frustrations will turn into celebrations #itfc

Now that Paul lambert has gone, things are going to be so much better! Great couple of results recently, now let’s push on and give ourselves the best chance of promotion!!! #ITFC

Is it just me or do colours seem a little bright, the tea taste a little sweeter and are the birds singing a bit more in tune this morning #itfc

Doesn’t matter who comes in next we all get behind whoever it may be and start to move forward #itfc

For a club to succeed you need to have the owner, manager, players & supporters all pulling together then it becomes a powerful force, we simply haven't had that at Ipswich since the Joe royle days...hope is back god I've missed it 🤞 #itfc

Things you love to see bright and early on a Monday morning. It’s going to be a good week 🤩🥳💙🤍 #itfc pic.twitter.com/fy7Cal9AqO

Looks like I’ll be buying my first match pass since November for tomorrow’s game after last nights news! #ITFC

#ITFC Love to be a fly on the wall at training this morning? Will Jackson and Nolan be back?

Paul Lambert is no more at Ipswich Town and Blues fans are having their say on what's next.

