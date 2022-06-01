News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Here's what Town fans are saying about Dominic Ball signing

Mike Bacon

Published: 7:30 PM June 1, 2022
Dominic Ball, a 2-year deal with the Blues. - Credit: ITFC

Ipswich Town have signed ex-QPR midfielder Dominic Ball.

Ball, 26, played 23 times for Rangers last season, scoring once, but only appeared four times after Christmas. He arrives as a free transfer on a two-year deal.

In all he played 100 games for the Hoops after signing in 2019, scoring three goals and making 74 starts.

Here is what Town fans (and some QPR ones) think of him joining the Blues.



