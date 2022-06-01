Here's what Town fans are saying about Dominic Ball signing

Opinion

Ipswich Town have signed ex-QPR midfielder Dominic Ball.

Ball, 26, played 23 times for Rangers last season, scoring once, but only appeared four times after Christmas. He arrives as a free transfer on a two-year deal.

In all he played 100 games for the Hoops after signing in 2019, scoring three goals and making 74 starts.

Here is what Town fans (and some QPR ones) think of him joining the Blues.

#itfc good age, good experience and highly adaptable.

Getting business done early. Season starts next month. 😯 — glen ramsey (@NatHawker) June 1, 2022

Dominic Ball is the kind of player promoted sides have in their team. Great early free signings for backup/competition so far, save the money for another’s striker, attacking midfielder and lwb #itfc — ITFCGumbooth (@ImmenseITFC) June 1, 2022

Going off #QPR opinions on Ball as I know little myself. Seems a very good signing for #itfc — Foyster (@JF_____________) June 1, 2022

Really happy with the early business, 2 seasoned pro's who add to the squad at no outlay other than wages... massive plus they will also both get a full pre-season with us! The foundations are being laid for something special! Welcome @DominicBall6 💙 #itfc — Lewis Robertson (@lewdogg84) June 1, 2022

Smart business happening this summer, 2 freebies but both solid players. Free’s up funds to buy the players who will score the goals and create the magic! #itfc — Joey (@joeygoad) June 1, 2022

Dominic ball will be a good addition, physical like ladapo clearly in the remit this summer to get more athletic, tall & strong players in which is needed #itfc — Luke Martin (@lukeym20) June 1, 2022

Dominic Ball coming in then. Defensive midfielder from the Championship, capable of playing multiple positions.



Confirms McKenna sees Morsy as the advanced CM going into next season too.



We've got a proper recruitment team in place, and I trust them to get it right. COYB! #itfc — Harvey Davies 🇺🇦 (@HDavies1804) June 1, 2022

All these free transfers so we can spend the real mular on Scott twine #itfc — RJM (@R_J_M_11) June 1, 2022

Think ball will be a good signing , nothing flash but seems the kind of player needed to get out this league #itfc — Harrison Yates (@hazza_yates) June 1, 2022

Btw #ITFC i would be very happy with the signing of Dom Ball if i was you — Abz (@abz_QPR) June 1, 2022

Not seen one negative comment from QPR fans…!



Sounds like a passionate, hard working, versatile & solid player who will always give 110% - QPR fans seemed happy to keep him as an option



With over 100 championship apps wants not to like?



👍 from me #itfc https://t.co/JB5vZYgQyp — 𝗜𝗽𝘀𝘄𝗶𝗰𝗵 𝗖𝘂𝗹𝘁𝘂𝗿𝗲 (@IpswichCulture) June 1, 2022







