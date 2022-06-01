Opinion
Here's what Town fans are saying about Dominic Ball signing
Published: 7:30 PM June 1, 2022
- Credit: ITFC
Ipswich Town have signed ex-QPR midfielder Dominic Ball.
Ball, 26, played 23 times for Rangers last season, scoring once, but only appeared four times after Christmas. He arrives as a free transfer on a two-year deal.
In all he played 100 games for the Hoops after signing in 2019, scoring three goals and making 74 starts.
Here is what Town fans (and some QPR ones) think of him joining the Blues.