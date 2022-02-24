Video
Nine-man Blues go down to Stowmarket Town in Premier Cup
Ipswich Town's youngsters were knocked out of the Suffolk Premier Cup at Stowmarket last night.
The Blues, a mixture of U18 and U23 players, were beaten 1-3 and ended the game with just nine men, after both Brooklyn Kabongolo and Tete Yengi saw red.
Isthmian North Stowmarket Town are flying high in their Step 4 league and had to come from a goal behind to beat Town, in front of a crowd of 440.
A well drilled Blues side tested Stowmarket early on, exploiting the wide areas and breaking down Stow’s advances on goal.
Ipswich took the lead when Callum Page picked up the ball from a throw-in and carved through Stow’s defences to fire his shot into the net.
The young Blues continued to press, with the Stowmarket back line showcasing some resolute defending, coupled by a magnificent save from James Bradbrook in goal.
However, the home side's patience paid off in the 38th minute when goalkeeper Antoni Bort spilled a save and Evan Collard pounced to level things up at the break.
With the match finely balanced, there was a key moment in the game when Ipswich defender Brooklyn Kabongolo picked up a yellow for kicking the ball away after committing a foul, which came back to haunt him nine minutes later, getting his second yellow for a foul.
Stowmarket needed no further invitation and pressed home their advantage which came from a former Town player, Chris Casement, whose long-range effort sailed through a packed goalmouth and into the net.
The third came when Josh Mayhew’s shot was parried up in the air and Willie Clemons seized the gift bundling the ball and himself into the goal.
Ipswich ended the game with nine men, Tete Yengi sent off for violent conduct in the dying stages of the match.