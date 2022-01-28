Town reject bid for midfielder Fraser
Ipswich Town have rejected a bid from Charlton Athletic for midfielder Scott Fraser.
The Scot, one of the Blues 19 summer signings, has yet to feature under new boss Kieran McKenna and has attracted interest from elsewhere.
We understand the Blues have rejected an offer from the Addicks, with the offer lower than the £400,000 figure first reported by the Daily Record in Scotland.
Swansea City, managed by Fraser’s former MK Dons boss Russell Martin, have also shown interest.
While Fraser has not featured as often as he would have liked, since joining from MK Dons in the summer, the creative midfielder is not a player the Blues are actively looking to move on before Monday’s 11pm transfer deadline.
Speaking yesterday, manager Kieran McKenna said of Fraser’s situation: “The club haven’t come to me with anything concrete on that one, and those calls are directed towards the club.
“As far as I’m concerned he’s part of the planning. He’s not been able to get on the pitch during my time here so far but it’s only been five weeks or so. He’s had a little injury in that time and we’ve had games called off by Covid, too.
“I know all about Scott’s quality because I’ve watched lots of him for Burton and at MK Dons, so he’s certainly a player who has quality to impact at this level and one who can contribute if he gets the opportunity.”
Fraser has made 20 appearances for Town this season, with his only goal coming on his debut during the opening-day draw with Morecambe.