Ipswich Town transfer rumours: Blues eye up midfielder and goalkeeper in double move

Published: 10:39 AM May 30, 2021

Ipswich Town are said to be targeting two more players ahead of the new season - a central midfielder and a goalkeeper.

Oxford United's Mark Sykes, 23, who plays in central midfield is, according to The Sun on Sunday, attracting Town's interest.

Belfast-born Sykes joined Oxford from Glenavon in January 2019 and since then has made 66 starts and 26 sub appearances, scoring three times, helping the U's into the League One play-offs in both seasons.

The report claims the Belfast-born schemer is out of contract this summer, however, Oxford triggered a one-year option on his deal at the end of April.

Dundee United goalkeeper Benjamin Siegrist. - Credit: PA

Also attracting Town's interest is Dundee United keeper Benjamin Siegrist

However, the Blues reported interest in Siegrist is, also according to The Sun on Sunday, being frustrated by the 29-year-old waiting to see whether Celtic firm up their interest.

Siegrist, who is out of contract this summer, has been linked with Celtic, who are currently managerless, since January.