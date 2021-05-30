Ipswich Town transfer rumours: Blues eye up midfielder and goalkeeper in double move
- Credit: PA
Ipswich Town are said to be targeting two more players ahead of the new season - a central midfielder and a goalkeeper.
Oxford United's Mark Sykes, 23, who plays in central midfield is, according to The Sun on Sunday, attracting Town's interest.
Belfast-born Sykes joined Oxford from Glenavon in January 2019 and since then has made 66 starts and 26 sub appearances, scoring three times, helping the U's into the League One play-offs in both seasons.
The report claims the Belfast-born schemer is out of contract this summer, however, Oxford triggered a one-year option on his deal at the end of April.
Also attracting Town's interest is Dundee United keeper Benjamin Siegrist
However, the Blues reported interest in Siegrist is, also according to The Sun on Sunday, being frustrated by the 29-year-old waiting to see whether Celtic firm up their interest.
Siegrist, who is out of contract this summer, has been linked with Celtic, who are currently managerless, since January.
Most Read
- 1 Suffolk kennels look to rehome dogs rescued from 'kill shelters'
- 2 More Indian variant cases found in Suffolk
- 3 Watch: Ipswich Town transfer talk - latest on Wyke, Bishop, Defoe and more
- 4 Driver who caused A14 crash which killed mum wins deportation appeal
- 5 Amazing aerial views of giant new £90m warehouse for Felixstowe
- 6 21 of the best Suffolk walks to celebrate National Walking Month
- 7 Bookings now open for magical tipsy underground tea
- 8 Commercial vehicles fined £100k on Suffolk's roads in just four months
- 9 Developer submits plans for 54 homes in Suffolk village
- 10 Campaigners oppose demolition of former Ipswich Co-op department store