'They are part of the club structure going forward' - Town want to keep Gill and Walker

Published: 10:00 AM March 2, 2021 Updated: 10:37 AM March 2, 2021

Ipswich Town want to keep Matt Gill and Jimmy Walker to work under the club’s new management.

The pair will help lead the Blues at Accrington this evening following the departure of Paul Lambert, who brought both Gill and Walker to Suffolk following his appointment as boss at the end of 2018.

Town are understood to be close to appointing Paul Cook as boss, with general manager Lee O’Neill insisting the coaching duo will be part of any incoming manager’s staff.

O’Neill said: “Obviously the manager brought him in but we’ve all seen really good things in Matt, even over the last two or three weeks he’s really helped Paul with Stuart (Taylor) not being at the games through the situation at home.

“Those two members of staff, Matt and Jimmy Walker, are great for the club, really good characters doing very good in their own roles in different areas.

“I think it’s important for the football club to have stability in those roles and they are developing so they are people we would want at the football club. So whoever the new manager may be, they are part of the club structure going forward.”

Cook is understood to be considering bringing in former Ipswich players Noel Hunt and Gary Roberts as part of his staff while his long-time assistant, Leam Richardson, is still in caretaker charge of Wigan.

When asked why Under 23s boss Kieron Dyer is not currently involved in a caretaker capacity, which also involves academy chief Bryan Klug, O’Neill said: “I think if things go on longer and they are in charge for more games, then those people that you’ve just mentioned may well come into it and offer their support into that environment.

“We haven’t got a lot of opportunity to go out and do a lot of training between the game on Saturday and playing on the Tuesday night, so we spoke to Matt and obviously Bryan just to offer that little bit of experience that Bryan has.

“Kieron has stuff to offer, so does Gerard (Nash) and so do some of the other coaches like Terry (Butcher)

“So if it goes on for a little bit longer, then obviously, yes, those people will be available to help out, but it just depends on Marcus and the appointment of the manager.”